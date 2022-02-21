Santiago Lambre & Chacco Blue II in the $75,000 Florida Coast Equipment Grand Prix. (Andrew Ryback Photography photo)

Florida Coast Equipment's recent acquisition of the Agricon Equipment/Kubota Superstore has secured its position as the official agricultural equipment provider of World Equestrian Center – Ocala.

The company celebrated with the $75,000 Florida Coast Equipment Grand Prix on Feb. 19 under the lights in the grand arena at World Equestrian Center — Ocala.

"Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental are proud to partner with the World Equestrian Center and the Roberts family. We are excited to support their vision of bringing the global equestrian world to Ocala. Our team is here to support the WEC and the Roberts by providing superior customer service and unrivaled product support," the company said.

The five-year agreement now makes Florida Coast Equipment/Kubota the official tractor of World Equestrian Center — Ocala, a 678-acre facility that hosts year-round equestrian sports events in 17 outdoor rings and five indoor arenas. As part of the deal, World Equestrian Center — Ocala will display Kubota equipment at various locations throughout the venue, which also features a world-class equestrian cross-country course, as well as sports and polo fields.

"We look forward to entering the next phase of this partnership with Florida Coast Equipment," said Roby Roberts. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with a world-class organization whose products and support will allow our expert crews to maintain the competition surfaces and grounds and exceed the expectations of our exhibitors, visitors and guests."

For more information about Florida Coast Equipment and its rental company, Big Orange Rental, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

About World Equestrian Center

World Equestrian Center features two premiere equestrian and multidisciplinary venues in Ocala, Fla., and Wilmington, Ohio.

These exclusive facilities comprise modern arenas, expansive stadiums, versatile outdoor space, sporting fields and well-appointed exposition centers. An abundance of lodging options and luxury accommodations are conveniently located on-site, along with shopping and dining throughout each property.

For more information, visit wec.net.

