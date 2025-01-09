List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Speak at AED Summit

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will address AED members at the Summit, showcasing his achievements in leading Florida through the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing public safety, education, economy, and environmental conservation. DeSantis' background includes service as a JAG officer in Iraq, reflecting his commitment to public service and leadership.

    Thu January 09, 2025 - National Edition
    AED


    Gov. Ron DeSantis
    Photo courtesy of AED
    Gov. Ron DeSantis

    AED announced that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak to AED members during the General Session at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

    In 2018, DeSantis was elected the 46th Governor of Florida. As Governor, he has led across a wide range of issues by successfully navigating Florida through the COVID pandemic, protecting Floridians from the harmful impacts of illegal immigration, expanding school choice, promoting public safety (with a record 50-year crime low in the state), keeping Florida's economy strong, ensuring road improvement projects are fully funded and ahead of schedule, and making historic investments in environmental conservation and stewardship.

    Due to the Governor's efforts, Florida ranks #1 for economy (among all 50 states); for education (three years in a row); for higher education (eight years in a row); for attracting and developing a talented workforce; for parental empowerment and educational freedom; for tourism and net inmigration; and for law enforcement recruiting and support.

    A native Floridian with blue-collar roots, DeSantis grew up in Dunedin and worked his way through Yale University, where he was the captain of the varsity baseball team, and graduated with honors from Harvard Law School, where he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer. He deployed to Iraq in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and the rest of the Al Anbar province.

    For more information, visit www.aedsummit.com.




