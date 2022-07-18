Fluor's Laura Ware (L) and Roya Noorbakhsh, both leaders working on the Los Angeles International Airport’s Automated People Mover project, were named Public-Private Partnership Champions of the Year by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Fluor Corp. Project Director Roya Noorbakhsh, Fluor Corp. Communications Manager Laura Ware, La Guardia Airport's Terminal B project and Transurban's Express Lanes community grant program in northern Virginia have been recognized as models of excellence in transportation leadership, finance and innovation, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced July 14.

The awards were presented during ARTBA's 34th Annual Public Private Partnerships (P3s) in Transportation Conference, held July 13 to 15 in the Nation's Capital.

Trailblazer of Year: Roya Noorbakhsh, project director, Fluor Corp., Los Angeles

This award is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to, and advocacy for, the forward progress of P3s in the U.S. transportation industry.

Noorbakhsh has more than 30 years of global experience in P3s across various telecommunication, roadway, transit and airport projects. She has worked with public and private agencies to create pathways to P3s, negotiating many contractual models used today. Her experience has provided the industry with the trailblazing innovation necessary to create some of the world's most complex and transformative projects.

Among her notable leadership achievements is the $4.9 Billion Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover (LAX APM) project, where she serves as chief technical officer. The 2.25-mi. elevated guideway train system features six stations and will connect a new rental car facility, intermodal facilities, expanded parking and LA Metro transit to the airline terminals.

Noorbakhsh also has established strong relationships with key stakeholders to resolve technical, contractual and commercial matters to ensure compliance with the client's established project agreements.

Emerging Leader: Laura Ware, communications manager, Fluor Corp., Los Angeles

This year's recipient demonstrates contribution and advocacy to the forward progress of P3s, and outstanding promise for continuing service and leadership in the future.

Ware has been working with Fluor for more than a decade and within the transportation/infrastructure industry for the past five years. Since 2019, she has spearheaded Fluor's Communications and Charitable Giving programs for the Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) Automated People Mover (APM) Project, which is Los Angeles World Airports' (LAWA) first P3. During that time, she has developed strong partnerships with LAWA, the City of Los Angeles, and the local community.

Her work has helped the LAX APM project become recognized as a valued partner in the community, and it embodies the mission of P3 projects: to bridge the public and private sector divide.

As communications manager for the LAX APM project, she leads the volunteer and charitable giving efforts and has utilized private sector funding to support local stakeholders. Her other notable contributions — representing the strong partnerships P3 projects can provide to the local community — are partnerships with the Los Angeles Workforce Development Board and LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce.

Innovation of Year: La Guardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment, New York City

This award spotlights an idea within a P3 project that demonstrates how the development and/or application of new, innovative, and unique management concepts help provide value for users.

Valued at $5.1 billion, the Terminal B Redevelopment is the largest P3 in U.S. aviation history and will be completed later this year.

Innovative construction phasing, including building over the top of the existing structure, has allowed the original terminal to remain fully functional throughout the project. The new 35-gate, 1.3 million sq. ft. facility will provide a 21st century passenger experience in customer service, amenities and retail offerings.

The project has been recognized by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure and The US Green Building Council for its exemplary commitment to sustainable investing practices in redeveloping LaGuardia Terminal B.

The project was named "Best New Airport in the World" by UNESCO'S prestigious 2021 Prix Versailles and is the first airport to achieve LEED v4 Gold certification for its industry-leading approach to sustainability and resilience.

Community Impact of Year: Transurban Express Lanes Community Grant Programs, Northern Virginia

This year's recipient demonstrates economic, philanthropic or humanitarian benefit to the public and an improved quality of life for the community and/or users of the asset.

Transurban's Northern Virginia Express Lanes Network, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this fall, has delivered transformative impacts along its growing 53-mi. network. The results are faster, safer and more reliable travel across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Among the impacts of this $4 billion system has been a commitment by Transurban to invest in building healthier communities along the corridors that Transurban serves.

To date, Transurban's Express Lanes have donated $2.3 million to more than 350 organizations that are working to protect vulnerable populations, engage our children, ensure a cleaner environment and strengthen our workforce.

Transurban has developed a flagship Express Lanes Grant program that donates quarterly micro-grants across each construction project, as well as the operational lanes, to longstanding partners in the region and to support impacts of COVID and other needed relief efforts.

