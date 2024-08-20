List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Fluor Names Two New Executives

    Fluor Corporation appoints Jim Breuer as COO and Kevin Hammonds as CLO in a strategic move to enhance project delivery and legal functions. CEO David E. Constable highlights the company's progress and future plans in growth markets and talent development. Fluor is a global engineering and construction firm headquartered in Irving, Texas.

    Tue August 20, 2024 - West Edition #17
    Fluor


    Jim Breuer
    Photo courtesy of Fluor
    Jim Breuer
    Jim Breuer   (Photo courtesy of Fluor) Kevin Hammonds   (Photo courtesy of Fluor)

    Fluor Corporation recently announced during its second quarter earnings call the appointments of a new chief operating officer (COO) and chief legal officer (CLO), effective immediately.

    Jim Breuer has been appointed to the newly created position of COO. In this capacity, Breuer will drive a more holistic view of Fluor's markets, strengths and needs in project delivery and talent allocation across the company's three business segments — energy solutions, mission solutions and urban solutions.

    Kevin Hammonds has been appointed CLO, succeeding John Reynolds, who will retire from the company after nearly 40 years of service. Reynolds will remain as corporate secretary of Fluor's board of directors until May 2025.

    "I could not be more pleased with the progress we have made over the past few years under our building a better future strategy," said David E. Constable, chairman and chief executive officer of Fluor. "As we wrap up the first chapter of this strategy, it's time to develop plans for the next chapter, including maximizing opportunities in growth markets, remaining laser focused on execution, generating consistent operating cash flow and continuing to develop the company's most important resource, our people."

    About Fluor

    Fluor Corporation is building a better world by applying expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 34,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 265 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than a century.

    For more information, visit www.fluor.com.




