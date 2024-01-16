List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Foley Equipment Appoints Melissa Allison as Its New Chief People Officer

    Tue January 16, 2024
    Foley Equipment


    Melissa Allison
    Photo courtesy of Foley Equipment
    Melissa Allison

    On Jan. 2, 2024, Foley Equipment announced that Melissa Allison is joining the company as chief people officer, effective Jan. 8.

    "We continue to grow and are happy to add Melissa, who brings a wealth of experience, to help us scale our culture and ensure our employees are empowered to safely serve customers with excellence and urgency," said Ann Konecny, president and CEO.

    As CPO, Allison will oversee HR, recruitment, training and organizational development, and administrative support across Foley's 15 locations.

    "One of the great attractions to Foley is the company's mission, values and purpose. To deliver the very best, we have to attract and retain the very best employees," said Allison. "I look forward to helping build on Foley's more than 80 year history of serving customers across Kansas and western Missouri."

    Allison most recently served as human resources director of Honeywell FM&T — the Kansas City National Security Campus. Prior to that, she held executive human resource roles at Olin Winchester Corporation, Northrop Grumman and Tension Envelope. Allison holds a Master of Business Administration from Ottawa University and Bachelor of Science in human resource management from Missouri State.

    "I am so pleased Melissa is joining our leadership team," said Konecny. "Not only does she bring deep HR expertise to Foley, but she understands our values and the importance of culture to the success of our company and customers we serve."

    For more information, visit FoleyEq.com.




