Foley Equipment partners with Workshops for Warriors, pledging to donate $20 for each customer's first online order to support veterans' transition to skilled trades. Workshops for Warriors provides training and job placement in advanced manufacturing fields like CNC machining and welding. Foley aims to give back and help veterans build their careers effectively.

Foley Equipment graphic

Foley Equipment, a provider of Caterpillar parts, services, sales and rental in Kansas and northwest Missouri, announced the launch of its "Parts with Purpose" campaign, a cause-driven initiative supporting veterans transitioning to skilled trades.

From July 29 through Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2025), Foley Equipment will donate $20 to Workshops for Warriors for every customer's first online order placed during this period at parts.cat.com/FOLEYEQUIPMENT. Each eligible order directly supports career training for veterans and military spouses in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades.

"Veterans have the discipline, work ethic and mindset our industry thrives on," said Edward Duggan, Foley's director of parts, and a veteran himself. "Partnering with Workshops for Warriors allows us to give back in a meaningful way by helping service members build the next chapter of their careers."

Workshops for Warriors (wfw.org) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training, certifying and placing veterans into high-demand advanced manufacturing careers such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining and welding. The organization boasted a 97 percent job placement rate in 2022.

Customers can take part by placing an online order at parts.cat.com/FOLEYEQUIPMENT. The $20 donation will be made automatically, no special code or additional steps required.

About Foley Industries

Foley Industries is comprised of Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley RIG360 Truck Centers, Foley Rental and SITECH Central and is in its ninth decade of serving customers across Kansas and western Missouri.

With more than 1,400 employees, Foley provides sales, rental, parts and service for Caterpillar construction and power generation equipment; a broad range of rental solutions; over-the-road truck service; advanced SITECH construction technology; and Shuttlewagon railcar movers.

About Workshops for Warriors

Workshops for Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding American manufacturing by providing veterans, transitioning service members and wounded warriors with advanced manufacturing training and job placement assistance.

Workshops for Warriors offers accelerated 16-week training programs in CNC Machining and Welding, providing students with nationally recognized credentials in their chosen field. Since 2011, Workshops for Warriors has trained more than 1,400 students who have earned more than 19,000 nationally recognized credentials.

For more information, visit wfw.org.

Today's top stories