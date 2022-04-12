Erin Bradley

Foley Equipment announced the addition of new Chief People Officer Erin Bradley.

"Our business has continued to grow and is showing no signs of slowing down," said President and CEO Ann Konecny. "As our workforce expands to meet that demand, it will be more important than ever to ensure we are living our mission of fostering a culture that attracts the very best, so we deliver the very best. Erin will play a critical role in reinforcing that mission through our existing workforce and as we continue to hire new talent."

In this new role, Bradley will oversee HR, recruitment, training and organizational development.

"Part of what attracted me to Foley was the authenticity of its people," said Bradley. "Many companies post mission, values and purpose, but Foley works hard to live those ideals. As I grow into the CPO role and better understand Foley's organizational needs, I hope to build a workforce that continues to embody and embrace those principles."

Bradley most recently served as people services director of Garver, a national engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services firm. Prior to that, she held a variety of human resources leadership roles at Black & Veatch, Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies and Applebee's Services Inc.

"We are thrilled to add Erin's talents to Foley," added Konecny. "Her diverse human resources leadership experience and deep passion for culture will be a valuable asset to the company as we continue to grow and empower the progress of our employees, customers and communities we serve."

About Foley Equipment

Foley Industries — Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley Rental, Foley RIG360 and SITECH Central — enters its ninth decade of empowering progress for Kansas and western Missouri customers.

Foley's more than 1,100 employees strive every day to safely deliver excellence in service, parts, rental and sales across a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

For more information, visit FoleyEq.com.

