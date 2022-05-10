Kirk Hay will lead the dealer’s information technology, business intelligence and cyber security operations.

Foley Equipment announced the addition of Kirk Hay as new chief information officer on May 9. Hay will lead the dealer's information technology, business intelligence and cyber security operations.

Foley CEO Ann Konecny said that Hay is joining the company during strong growth.

"Our customers are busy across the board," said Konecny. "And the strategic use of technology only continues to increase in importance to our customers in their operations. For our employees to deliver the very best every day, Foley's systems and tools have to make it easy and efficient for them to focus on customers."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Foley," said Hay. "There are very few more than 80-year-old companies where information technology and analytics so directly impact the business strategy and trajectory for continued growth."

Prior to joining Foley, Hay served as the CIO of Jack Cooper Investments. Hay also has held a wide variety of technology roles in senior executive and management.

As the pace of change in business only increases and disruptions of huge segments of the economy continue, Konecny said Hay's combination of strategic acumen and deep systems knowledge will be critical to the company's continued growth.

"Technology is one of the greatest ways to empower progress for our customers and employees," said Konecny. "I look forward to collaborating with Kirk to strategically deliver the very best for our customers now and in the future."

About Foley Equipment

Foley Industries — Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley Rental and SITECH Central — is in its ninth decade of empowering progress for Kansas and Western Missouri customers. Foley's more than 1,100 employees strive to deliver excellence in service, parts, rental and sales across a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.FoleyEq.com.

