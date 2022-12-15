Karen Foley recently retired from Foley Inc. after almost 50 years with the company. (Photo courtesy of Foley Inc.)

It was an end of an era for the Foley Inc. switchboard in Piscataway, N.J., but it also was a start of a new chapter for Foley employee, Karen Foley, who recently retired after almost 50 years of employment.

She started with Foley as a co-op student in high school and stayed with Foley her entire career. She has often been the first face and voice everyone sees or hears when they encounter Foley, and she has made lasting impressions and friendships with visitors, customers, vendors and employees alike, according to the Caterpillar dealer.

"After 48.9 years here at Foley, it is time for me to say so long," she said. "Throughout those years, Foley has become a family to me (and not just because we have the same last name!) Coming from my heart, thank you to the Foley Family, my co-workers, and customers, for all the wonderful memories. But now all good things must come to a close. I wish you all a safe and healthy holiday and a happy New Year."

"It is with sincere gratitude that we thank you for all your years of service and always being here through snow, sleet, and hurricanes, (dressed to impress!)," said the company. "You will be missed."

