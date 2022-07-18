List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Fontaine Heavy-Haul Changes Name to Fontaine Specialized

Mon July 18, 2022 - National Edition
Fontaine


The trailer business previously known as Fontaine Heavy-Haul is now Fontaine Specialized.

"In order to meet the evolving and ever challenging needs of our customer base, our product line will continue to expand beyond traditional heavy-haul trailers," explained Todd Anderson, president of Fontaine Specialized.

"Over the last several years we have expanded our Xcalibur extendable flatbed and dropdeck models, introduced the Traverse hydraulic tail models, created a new line of Workhorse lowbed models and added several new Magnitude heavy-haul models. We believe our name should reflect our entire product lineup, and our dealer network is very supportive of re-branding the business as Fontaine Specialized."

"We've heard from many of our most respected dealers, and the feedback for this change is very positive," remarked Heather Gilmer, VP sales. "The name change in a way is a 'Back to the Future' move for our company as we were previously 'Fontaine Specialized' from 1993 to 2009. In fact, many of our seasoned customers continued to refer to our trailers as 'Fontaine Specialized' even under the Heavy-Haul brand.

"Our tradition of industry leading innovation and unmatched customer support will most certainly continue under the Fontaine Specialized name," she added.

For more information, call 800/633-6551 x826 or visit www.fontainespecialized.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Branch Civil-Flatiron Leads Challenging Reversible HOT Lanes Extension Project

Mecalac's 106MRail Offers Compact Versatility to North American Rail Market

Biden PLAs, Apprenticeship Mandates Meet Industry Opposition

Beth Bartow's Lifelong Construction Career Spans Decades, Two Continents

Precasteel Makes Maiden Voyage at LaGuardia Airport

Yanmar America Presents UTV in Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes With Atlanta Braves

Walker Crane & Rigging Names Joseph Colla Executive Vice President

West Side Tractor Expands into Mobile Railcar Mover Business With Shuttlewagon



 

Read more about...

Business News Fontaine Trailers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA