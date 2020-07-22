Fontaine Heavy-Haul Magnitude 60LCC Handles 60 Tons

The Fontaine Magnitude 60LCC is designed for customers operating in regions where spread axle configurations are not required to maximize their trailer loads.

Fontaine Heavy-Haul is introducing a new trailer that hauls 60 ton (54 t) loads in 13 ft. (3.9 m) with 4 axles close coupled — the new Fontaine Magnitude 60LCC.

The Fontaine Magnitude 60LCC is designed for customers operating in regions where spread axle configurations are not required to maximize their trailer loads.

"If local regulations allow a more concentrated load this trailer is a great choice," explained Todd Anderson, VP sales and marketing.

"It can handle 60 tons without adding a flip box or a spreader. This means our customers get a much lighter trailer setup at a much lower acquisition cost. Plus, maneuverability is greatly improved since the overall length is reduced by more than 11 feet compared to a trailer equipped with a flip box, spreader, and 4th axle. With its 60 ton capacity and 18 in. deck height, this trailer is a winner," Anderson said.

However, should the application require a spread axle configuration, the Magnitude 60LCC is ready and able. It is designed to accept a 23 in. (58 cm) flip box and a Fontaine EQ1 spreader with a 4th axle. In this configuration, the trailer can haul 55 tons (50 t) in 16 ft. (4.8 m) with a 125 in. (317.5 cm) swing radius.

Fabricated with 100,000 lb. minimum yield steel flanges, the Magnitude 60LCC is built tough and designed to provide years of reliable service. The trailer boasts a true 26 ft. (7.9 m) clear deck length and a loaded deck height of 18 in. (45.7 cm) with 6 in. (15 cm) of ground clearance. It features a versatile hydraulic removable gooseneck and can be connected and disconnected in a matter of seconds, not minutes, and it can connect/disconnect on uneven ground, according to the manufacturer.

A wide variety of accessories are available, and Fontaine Heavy-Haul dealers can help specify the right configuration for the application.

For more information, call 800/633-6551 or visit www.fontainetrailer.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.