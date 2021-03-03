Equipmentdown-arrow
Fontaine Introduces 55PVR Workhorse for Road Paving Industry

Wed March 03, 2021 - National Edition
Fontaine


The Fontaine Workhorse 55PVR is designed specifically for road builders and has a low 9-degree front ramp at the deck and 16-degree deck-to-bogie transition ramps.
The Fontaine Workhorse 55PVR is designed specifically for road builders and has a low 9-degree front ramp at the deck and 16-degree deck-to-bogie transition ramps.

Fontaine Heavy-Haul is introducing a new versatile trailer for the road construction industry — the new Fontaine Workhorse 55PVR. This trailer features a low front approach angle ideal for ground hugging pavers and a removable center bogie section to accommodate excavators.

The Fontaine Workhorse 55PVR is designed specifically for road builders.

"The low 9-degree front ramp at the deck and the 16-degree deck-to-bogie transition ramps make this a truly versatile trailer," said Todd Anderson, VP sales and marketing.

"It boasts 55 tons in 16 feet or 50 tons in 12 feet with 3 or 4 axles close coupled; so it can handle a wide variety of concentrated loads. In addition, a 4-point lift system makes it easy to remove the bogie center platform creating a low boom well. So if you need to haul a miller, paver, roller or even an excavator to build a road, this trailer will haul it."

The Workhorse 55PVR is equipped with the Fontaine hydraulic removable gooseneck that can connect to or disconnect from the deck on uneven ground. A wide variety of accessories are available.

For more information, call 800/633-6551 x826 or visit www.fontainetrailer.com

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




