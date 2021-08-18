The four new Xcalibur extendable models are 53 ft. in the closed position and 90 ft. fully opened.

Fontaine Heavy-Haul, a leader and innovator in the lowbed and extendable trailer industries, has introduced 53 ft. Xcalibur extendable trailers that are California legal.

"We listened to our customers and responded with four 53 ft. California legal models offering a choice of spring or air suspension with tandem or tridem axles," explained Todd Anderson, VP sales and marketing.

"All Xcalibur trailers are easy to operate, extraordinarily versatile and now legal on California roads."

The four new Xcalibur extendable models are 53 ft. in the closed position and 90 ft. fully opened. When the trailers are closed and the sliding axles are in their most forward position, the distance between the kingpin and the rear axle center is less than 40 ft., making these trailers legal to operate in the state of California.

Xcalibur is designed for maximum uptime, according to the manufacturer. A cable management system helps protect telescoping air and electrical lines from damage and sliding axles are attached to the trailer in a "Slider Box" so they move together as a unit. For greater strength and durability steel I-Beam crossmembers are welded on 12 in. centers. Steel reinforced mainbeams, structural steel siderails and steel front and rear skirts complete the heavy-duty design.

For more information, call 800/633-6551 x826 or visit www.fontainetrailer.com

