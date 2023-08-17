This robust, 3+2 modular multi-purpose trailer is designed and built to efficiently transport a wide array of loads, featuring three distinct deck options: flat (MFLD), drop side rail (MDSR) and beam (MBMD).

Fontaine Specialized presents the versatile and adaptable Magnitude 65 lowbed trailer.

"The Magnitude 65 truly embodies versatility in heavy-haul lowbeds," said Heather Gilmer, VP sales. "It accommodates loads of up to 65 tons in 16 feet as a 3+2 or can be configured with five close coupled axles to transport up to 70 tons in 12 feet. Furthermore, the Magnitude 65 boasts a hydraulic detachable gooseneck and a durable tridem bogie, each offering seven ride height positions.

"This heightened flexibility proves indispensable for operators navigating heavy loads across obstacles or beneath bridges," she added.

Manufactured using 100,000# minimum yield steel main beam flanges, the Fontaine Magnitude 65 is designed to provide years of strong, dependable service. The flat and beam decks feature a 24 in. loaded deck height, while the drop side rail deck takes it down to 15 in. At full load, all of the modular decks provide 6 in. of ground clearance.

Fontaine also offers a wide variety of vital attachments and components such as jeeps, flip boxes, spreaders and flip axles. Your Fontaine dealer can help you tailor a Magnitude 65 to fit your specific application.

