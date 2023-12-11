The redesigned models now feature improved geometry, enabling them to effortlessly raise the rear axles off the ground for more convenient maneuvering while boasting up to 25,000 lbs. capacity per axle.

Fontaine Specialized, a recognized technology leader and innovator in the lowbed trailer industry, has unveiled enhancements across its complete line of hydraulic equalizing spreaders for Magnitude Series lowbeds.

The redesigned models now feature improved geometry, enabling them to effortlessly raise the rear axles off the ground for more convenient maneuvering while boasting up to 25,000 lbs. capacity per axle, the manufacturer said.

The new EQ1 stands out as a single axle spreader employing an optional rear flip axle with the ability to transfer up to 25,000 lbs. The EQ2, a tandem axle configuration, incorporates both an optional intermediate and rear flip axle, providing the remarkable ability to transfer up to 50,000 lbs.

For maximum load capacity, the EQ3 tridem axle spreader comes into play, with an integrated first axle plus optional intermediate and rear flip axle, enabling an impressive ability to transfer up to 75,000 lbs. (GAWR and GVWR determine legal payloads).

Since 2005, all EQ spreaders seamlessly integrate with any Magnitude fixed or modular deck model that Fontaine Specialized offers. This covers all flat level, drop side rail, or beam decks, and even includes the modular extendable deck (MX) for the 55 and 60 ton trailer models. Your Fontaine dealer can help you tailor a Magnitude lowbed to fit your specific application.

Heather Gilmer, VP sales, said, "Our Magnitude Series is a truly versatile line of heavy-haul lowbed trailers, with ratings ranging from 55 to 80 tons. In addition to the enhanced hydraulic equalizing spreaders, Magnitude trailers feature a dual cam pawl gooseneck and a robust tridem bogie offering seven ride-height positions at front and rear. This heightened flexibility is invaluable for operators who need to move loads over obstacles or under bridges."

