Annette Chambers-Smith announced Dec. 13 that ODRC is moving forward with plans to renovate its former prison near Nelsonville.

The Hocking Correctional Unit, which has been closed since 2018, will be repurposed into a day-treatment facility for misdemeanor offenders and a female-only jail operated by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office.

"This is an important investment for the criminal justice system in this region of the state," said Gov. DeWine. "This multi-functional facility will help ease the burden on area jails and offer important treatment opportunities to help those who have been jailed due to substance use disorders and mental health issues."

ODRC received controlling board approval to dedicate $12 million in capital funding for the project's design and construction. Once complete, the jail and treatment facility will serve Hocking and other surrounding counties.

"We are extremely excited to assist with bringing much needed female beds to this region. The facility also will offer treatment services, helping local communities and families impacted by the opioid epidemic," said Chambers-Smith. "This project wouldn't have been possible without the passion and support of our local partners, including Judge Fred Moses and Sheriff Lanny North."

The Hocking Correctional Unit was constructed in 1955 as a hospital for the treatment of tuberculosis patients. The facility also was used as a children's center before becoming a prison in the early 1980s.

Project design work began in December, with construction starting later in 2022.

This announcement is in addition to the recently announced $50 million in grants allocated to support local jail construction and renovations in Senate Bill 310, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by DeWine in December 2020. The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, as well as the county jails in Coshocton, Gallia, Harrison, Lawrence and Scioto counties, all received a portion of the funding.

