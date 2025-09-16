Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Fortis Construction Builds Hillsboro Readiness Center

    Fortis Construction is building the new $31 million Hillsboro Readiness Center in Oregon with security and antiterrorism features following Department of Defense standards. The facility will serve the National Guard and the community, with two buildings including office space, classrooms, and storage for military equipment.

    September 16, 2025 - West Edition #19

    Lori Tobias – CEG Correspondent


    A John Deere 245G hydraulic excavator digs trenches for the Oregon National Guard’s Hillsboro Readiness Center.
    Oregon National Guard photo
    A John Deere 245G hydraulic excavator digs trenches for the Oregon National Guard’s Hillsboro Readiness Center.
    A John Deere 245G hydraulic excavator digs trenches for the Oregon National Guard’s Hillsboro Readiness Center.   (Oregon National Guard photo) The new Hillsboro Readiness Center will be built about a mile east of the original armory dating to 1954.   (Oregon National Guard photo) A John Deere 700K XLT crawler dozer moves a pile of gravel.   (Oregon National Guard photo) Crews guide heavy equipment around the job site.   (Oregon National Guard photo) Construction began in August 2025 on the Hillsboro Readiness Center.   (Oregon National Guard photo) Fortis Construction is the general contractor for the project.   (Oregon National Guard photo) Site prep is under way for the Oregon National Guard’s Hillsboro Readiness Center.   (Oregon National Guard photo) As dusk approaches, heavy equipment usage wraps up for the day.   (Oregon National Guard photo) The first construction components for the $31 million Hillsboro Readiness Center are delivered.   (Oregon National Guard photo) A John Deere 700K dozer (right) tends to early grading work.   (Oregon National Guard photo)

    A new $31 million structure under construction in Oregon comes with design elements not often found in the average construction project: security and antiterrorism features.

    In August 2025, Oregon National Guard senior leaders and elected officials broke ground for the new Hillsboro Readiness Center. Work crews are now clearing the site and preparing for construction.

    "As we break ground for the wonderful new readiness center, we look forward to continuing this legacy of connection and collaboration with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment," Hillsboro Mayor Beach Pace said. "We are excited for the future and remain deeply committed to the Hillsboro community."

    The new Hillsboro Readiness Center, about a mile east of the original armory built in 1954, replaces the original and is expected to meet and extend the National Guard's capabilities in the community for the next 50 years.

    The facility was designed under requirements for security and antiterrorism as outlined by federal Department of Defense Minimum Antiterrorism Standards for Buildings, said Rocky Kumlin, provost marshal.

    Contractor Fortis Construction, headquartered in Portland, Ore., teamed with woman-owned CIDA Architects, also based in Portland, on the design-build project to create two buildings on the site.

    "As a military entity, we have additional security and terrorism-force protection," said Melissa Burns, senior construction manager. "It's commercial construction, so it's a little more heavy duty. The Antiterrorism and Force Protection (ATFP) requirements require us to harden the building where we do different structural things. That may include different kinds of glass, such as blast-proof glass, offsets of the building — making sure that the building's in the right place on the site, and things like that to make sure people are safe."

    The project includes two pre-engineered buildings. The main building is the 45,000-sq.-ft. Readiness Center, featuring office space, a drill floor and classroom space doubling as multi-purpose rooms, along with work bays for work on vehicles and a full commercial kitchen for military as well as rental use. It also features a mezzanine for infrastructure mechanics.

    "These updates will give the Oregon National Guard proper space to accomplish their mission," said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs, Oregon Military Department.

    The readiness center will host monthly military drills and other training activities and also will be available for community use.

    "It's right next to the fairgrounds, and the hope is that when they have events at the Fairground Event Center, we would kind of be overflow for additional classroom space and different things like that, so they could walk across the street and use our facility. Also, we rent out the facilities and people can use them for weddings and different activities. Because it has a big drill floor in the middle of it, sometimes there are local businesses that need a bigger space to train their staff."

    The second building is a 20,000-sq.-ft. storage facility for the M777 howitzers with pass-through bay doors, "allowing the field artillery soldiers to safely store and protect their equipment," Bomar said.

    Along with the DOD security requirements, the facility also was designed to LEED Silver standards and includes polished concrete floors and rooftop solar panels.

    While the ATFP requirements added design considerations, Burns said they haven't had any real challenges so far.

    "We're just starting ... there's always unforeseen conditions, she said. "We haven't had anything come up yet. The design team and the contractor and all of us have all worked really well together and come up with good solutions for things, and everything has gone well. Some of the ATFP and additional things we have to do for that are just different.

    "Those are things that not every contractor and designer are used to having. But we as a team have come together and worked really well together and made sure that we've met all those requirements." CEG


    Lori Tobias

    Lori Tobias is a career journalist, formerly on staff as the Oregon Coast reporter at The Oregonian and as a columnist and features writer at the Rocky Mountain News. She is the author of the memoir, Storm Beat - A Journalist Reports from the Oregon Coast, and the novel Wander, winner of the Nancy Pearl Literary Award in 2017. She has freelanced for numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Denver Post, Alaska Airlines in-flight, Natural Home, Spotlight Germany, Vegetarian Times and the Miami Herald. She is an avid reader, enjoys kayaking, traveling and exploring the Oregon Coast where she lives with her husband Chan and rescue pups, Gus and Lily.


    Read more from Lori Tobias here.





    Today's top stories

    KOBELCO, Trimble Announce Expanded Collaboration

    Construction Starts on Port Everglades Bulkhead Replacement Project in Fla.

    RWL/SSL: New Wheel Saw for 50-75 hp Skid Steers.

    Certification Center at Equip Exposition Helps Landscapers, Contractors Get Ahead

    First-of-its-Kind Lift Equipment Debuts on Pa. Turnpike

    The AED Foundation Celebrates 100th Accredited College Program With Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Harriman

    University of Tennessee at Knoxville Begins Work on $199M Chemistry Building

    Future Leaders of Alabama's Construction Industry Recognized at 2025 Top 40 Under 40 Celebration



     

    Read more about...

    Department of Defense Fortis Construction Inc. National Guard Oregon







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147