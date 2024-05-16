Almost four dozen emerging leaders in the transportation design and construction industry completed an intensive introduction to federal legislative and regulatory issues May 13-15 during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP).

The ILDP, held in conjunction with the association's Federal Issues Program and the Transportation Construction Coalition Fly-In, provided participants with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged.

ILDP attendees also met with their members of Congress to discuss ongoing implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The 2024 class included:

Taylor Augustine, Michigan Paving and Materials, Canton, Mich.

Troy Barnwell Brooks, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Raleigh, N.C.

Kyle Chism, Parsons, Louisville, Ky.

Richard Crochetiere, Reeves Construction, a Colas Company, Duncan, S.C.

Neesha A. Desai, Gannett Fleming Inc., New York, N.Y.

Chris Dillman, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction, Draper, Utah

Haley Duit, Duit Holdings Inc., Edmond, Okla.

Nick Duncan, CRH/Callanan Industries, Albany, N.Y.

Emily Gallo, HNTB Corp., New York, N.Y.

Daniel Aaron Garcia, Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr, Texas

Robby Graham, Cone & Graham Inc., Tampa, Fla.

David Greenberg, CRH, Atlanta, Ga.

Michael Izzo, TranSystems Corporation, Baltimore, Md.

Mi Hyeon [Christy] Jeon, AtkinsRealis, Atlanta, Ga.

Matthew D. Justice, Harrison Construction Company, APAC-Atlantic, Inc., Knoxville, Tenn.

Jessica Kiesel, Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC, North Venice, Fla.

Lane Kimble, Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, Madison, Wis.

Vance Koonce, The Lane Construction Corporation, Cheshire, Conn.

Cathleen Kratz, Texas Department of Transportation, Austin, Texas

Radha Krishna Swayampakala, RS&H, Charlotte, N.C.

Patricia Lencki, CRH/PJ Keating, Lunenburg, Mass.

Jeremiah Leyba, Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, Okemos, Mich.

William Linehan, CRH, New Britain, Conn.

Ryan Matthew Macander, TranSystems Corporation, Lisle, Ill.

Michelle Martin, WSP USA, Virginia Beach, Va.

Brian McGarity, Superior Construction Company Southeast, LLC, Jacksonville, Fla.

Matthew Miltner, The Lane Construction Corporation, Charlotte, N.C.

Caleb Mulzer, JH Rudolph a CRH Company, Tell City, Ind.

Junell O'Donnell, Parsons, Chicago, Ill.

Andrew Parks, Branch Civil, Inc., Mooresville, N.C.

Shannon Ramos, Texas Department of Transportation, Lufkin, Texas

Lisa Rottmann, Stowers Machinery Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn.

Paul Schmitz, Tensar, a division of CMC, Alpharetta, Ga.

Chris Segur, Parsons, Sacramento, Calif.

Andrew Shelton, Branch Civil, Inc., Chesapeake, Va.

Meagan Smyth, Skanska USA Civil, East Elmhurst, N.Y.

Jim Splendoria, Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, Ill.

Andrew J. Taylor, The Shelly Company, Thornville, Ohio

Heath Thompson, Rogers Group, Cookeville, Tenn.

Rachelle VanDeventer, Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, Okemos, Mich.

Connor VanSteenberg, AGC of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas

Kush Vashee, RK&K, Fairfax, Va.

Jaclyn Weaber, Pennsy Supply/CRH, Harrisburg, Pa.

David Austin Williams, Terracon Consultants, Inc., Springfield, Mo.

More than 850 graduates from over 200 industry firms and public agencies have completed the ILDP since 1996. HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is the program's exclusive sponsor.

For more information, visit artba.org.

Today's top stories