Photo courtesy of Bobcat of North Jersey Vinny Ryan and his wife, Kathy, celebrate his retirement from Bobcat of North Jersey during a recent celebration party.

In early December 2023, Bobcat of North Jersey held a retirement party to celebrate its President and Founder, Vincent Ryan, who officially retired on Dec. 31, 2023.

After several years of experience in the New York/New Jersey construction industry representing the emerging Bobcat Company equipment line, Ryan founded Bobcat of North Jersey in 1991 with confidence in his ability to represent and stand behind a first-in-class product combined with the never-ending encouragement of his wife, Kathy, the company said.

What started out as a small team providing support for parts and service as Bobcat machines were sold, Bobcat of North Jersey has grown over more than 32 years into a leader in the NJ/NY area that regularly receives recognition from associations at both the local and national level.

Most significantly Bobcat of North Jersey has been recognized multiple times as part of Bobcat's annual Dealer Leadership Group since it was first established in 2018. Ryan has served in the past as co-chair of Bobcat's North American Dealer Advisory Council, chair of N.J.'s chapter of Associated Equipment Distributors, associate director of the NJ Landscape Contractors Association, soccer coach in the Montville Soccer Association and Drummer for the Kerry Pipers.

The company said Ryan's belief that "we succeed when our customers succeed" has led to significant growth for Bobcat of North Jersey over the past several years while maintaining and growing positive customer relationships along the way. The company added that he has done so "with a calm demeanor, a continuous desire for improvement and always putting others before himself."

Ryan is a graduate of Fordham University and Xavier High School (NYC). He received his most formative education growing up in a house as the second oldest of seven children in Suffern, N.Y., in the 1960s and '70s; his father was the village justice, and his mother was a business owner herself.

During his retirement party, Bobcat of North Jersey team members wished the best to Vinny Ryan and his wife, Kathy, as they move on to the next chapter of their lives, which, they said, will be sure to include a lot of golf and many hours chasing around their six grandchildren.

