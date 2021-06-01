Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Founders of Rototilt, Hultdins, Olofsfors North America Retiring

Tue June 01, 2021 - National Edition
Hultdins


Rick Gordon (L) and Gerry Mallory
Rick Gordon (L) and Gerry Mallory

After 28 years of representing world leading Swedish companies in the forestry and construction industries, Gerry Mallory and Rick Gordon have decided to retire.

Hultdins Inc. was established in 1993 and also representing Indexator rotators from the beginning. Olofsfors tracks were the next Swedish product to be represented in 1995, followed by Rototilt tiltrotators in 1999.

In 2008, Mallory Gordon Management (MGM) was established to set up and manage three independent and dedicated North American companies for Hultdins, Olofsfors and Rototilt. Today all three companies have dedicated facilities and organizations located in Brantford, Ontario.

"It has been an interesting journey to develop markets from nothing to the industry standard in North America for all the Swedish products we have worked with," said Mallory. "It has also been very rewarding to establish three independent and very successful North American companies that I am sure will continue to grow."

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Q&D Construction Completes Echo Summit Job Using Accelerated Bridge Construction

CGA's Fourth Annual Technology Report Details Vision for Ideal 2030 Excavation

Connecting Washington — KLB Construction, WSDOT Enter Third Phase of Project

Sixty Percent of Firms Working on Highway Upgrades Experience Cars Crashing Into Work Zones

Bobcat Company Announces BMX Freestyle Athletes as Newest Brand Partners

Topcon Solutions Store, Sustainable Living Innovations Recognized With Autodesk Award of 'Most Impactful Sustainability Win'

Buttigieg Touts Biden's Scaled-Back Infrastructure Plan on Atlanta Visit

FDOT Provides Temporary Fix to Buckman Bridge After Closure



 

Read more about...

Business News HULTDINS INDEXATOR Rototilt






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo