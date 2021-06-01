Rick Gordon (L) and Gerry Mallory

After 28 years of representing world leading Swedish companies in the forestry and construction industries, Gerry Mallory and Rick Gordon have decided to retire.

Hultdins Inc. was established in 1993 and also representing Indexator rotators from the beginning. Olofsfors tracks were the next Swedish product to be represented in 1995, followed by Rototilt tiltrotators in 1999.

In 2008, Mallory Gordon Management (MGM) was established to set up and manage three independent and dedicated North American companies for Hultdins, Olofsfors and Rototilt. Today all three companies have dedicated facilities and organizations located in Brantford, Ontario.

"It has been an interesting journey to develop markets from nothing to the industry standard in North America for all the Swedish products we have worked with," said Mallory. "It has also been very rewarding to establish three independent and very successful North American companies that I am sure will continue to grow."

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

