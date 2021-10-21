Since its establishment in early 2018, National Equipment Dealers LLC has grown to 13 locations across four states.

Over the last few years, Four Seasons Equipment located in Texas, MAY-RHI in the Carolinas, Richardson Services 1991 Inc. — recently acquired in South Carolina — and Earthmovers Construction Equipment in Florida, have continued to operate under their original legacy company names.

With additional future growth through mergers and acquisitions on the horizon, NED LLC decided to re-brand all the legacy companies under one name, National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED).

"This is a challenging endeavor, but we are all very excited about growing our brand under one name," said Corey Rogers, vice president of marketing of NED LLC. "With this change, we will have much cleaner messaging and improved brand recognition as we continue to grow."

New NED Logo

Part of the rebranding of the NED legacy companies includes a new logo. NED LLC re-designed the company logo with a crisper, cleaner look.

"Our new logo is easier to read and will be easier to recognize on our equipment, when seen on job sites," explained Rogers.

Branding Process

NED is in the process of updating the current NED website — nedealers.com — to incorporate new branding, the new logo and additional products represented across all companies. By year end 2021, NED LLC will redirect all other websites to the NED site. Signage and other brand-related changes also are under way and will be updated over the following months.

"Everything is the same. It's just the name. We will continue to provide excellent customer service and products to our customers across all of our locations," explained Rogers.

For more information, visit nedealers.com.

