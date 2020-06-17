The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) have announced that four private-sector teams responded to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to be the developer of the state's I-495 & I-270 P3 Program Phase 1.

The Phase 1 developer will be responsible for designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining managed lanes as part of the work.

"As we plan for recovery, these critical infrastructure projects are key to rebuilding our economy and keeping the supply chain moving," said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

"It is great to see leading international firms interested in investing in the National Capital Region. Despite navigating the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis, Maryland is still open for business."

Located west and northwest of Washington, D.C., Phase 1 of the P3 Program would improve I-495 (the Capital Beltway) from the vicinity of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia, across and including the congested American Legion Bridge spanning the Potomac River. From there, the project would proceed to the I-270 west spur, and onto I-270 from I-495 to I-70 in Frederick.

The section of I-495 from Virginia into Maryland to the I-270 west spur, as well as the I-270 west spur north to I-370 in Montgomery County, will be delivered first, followed by the I-370 to I-70 portion of the project.

MDOT said the solicitation process on Phase 1 is running concurrent with the I-495 and I-270 Managed Lanes Study, which continues to evaluate a No-Build alternative and range of managed lanes' alternatives. A separate environmental review process is under way on I-270 north from I-370 to I-70.

MDOT and MDTA issued the RFQ on Feb. 7 to identify the most highly qualified teams seeking to be shortlisted as potential Phase Developers for Phase 1 of the P3 Program.

The four teams that responded to the RFQ are:

Accelerate MarylandExpress Partners , with Itinera Infrastructure & Concessions Inc. to serve as the lead project developer; and Halmar International LLC and Itinera S.p.A, lead contractors.

, with Itinera Infrastructure & Concessions Inc. to serve as the lead project developer; and Halmar International LLC and Itinera S.p.A, lead contractors. Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC , led by Transurban (USA) Operations Inc. and Macquarie Infrastructure Developments LLC, lead project developers and equity. Archer Western Construction would be the contractor.

, led by Transurban (USA) Operations Inc. and Macquarie Infrastructure Developments LLC, lead project developers and equity. Archer Western Construction would be the contractor. Capital Express Mobility Partners is made up of Cintra Global SE, Meridiam Capital Express LLC and John Laing Investments Limited, project developer and equity. The builder partner is Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.

is made up of Cintra Global SE, Meridiam Capital Express LLC and John Laing Investments Limited, project developer and equity. The builder partner is Ferrovial Agroman US Corp. Potomac Mobility Group, with the lead project developer/equity being ACS Infrastructure Development Inc. and the contractor being Dragados USA Inc.

After a thorough review of all the responses to the RFQ, which were submitted by the May 20 deadline, MDOT and MDTA expect to announce a shortlist of the most highly qualified teams in July. These shortlisted teams will be eligible to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) in early 2021.

"Partnering with the private sector is key to delivering for the businesses and residents of Maryland in the months and years to come. The bottleneck at the American Legion Bridge has been a top regional mobility issue for decades and this is one step closer to addressing it," said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater.

MDOT and MDTA plan to select a preferred Phase Developer and recommend a Phase 1 Agreement to the Maryland Board of Public Works for its review and approval late Spring or early Summer 2021.