Franna has launched the AT44 US, its latest and most powerful model for the North American market.

Featuring safety technologies that transform operator interaction with the crane, the AT44 US enhances awareness and control while providing excellent power and mobility, according to Franna.

The AT44 US is the largest pick and carry crane in the Franna product range, specifically designed for higher capacity lifting applications. The 3-axle design allows the additional counterweight required for the 44-ton rated capacity, to be carried with low axle weights whilst in travel mode for site or road use, according to Franna.

A control system provides operators with the ability to raise the third axle to reduce the turning circle and allows the crane to articulate whilst stationary to provide precise positioning of the load on tight job sites.

With a maximum lifting capacity of 44 tons at a 3 ft. 7 in. radius and a 62-ft. maximum hook height, the AT44 US is driven by a 308-hp Mercedes engine that meets EPA Tier IV Final and European Stage V emissions standards, paired with a smooth-shifting Allison 6-speed automatic transmission for optimal performance and compliance.

Designed to B30.5 standards, it features a full-width isolated cabin for visibility and operator comfort, traction control and hydro-pneumatic suspension for optimal handling. Its high-strength boom is built for durability and simplified maintenance, providing reliability in demanding environments, according to Franna.

The AT44 US features the dynamic load moment indicator (LMI) with safety radar, a safety feature which continuously calculates the rated capacity in real time, factoring in boom configuration, chassis articulation, pitch and roll. This provides operators with precise, moment-by-moment feedback on the crane's rated capacity — even on uneven terrain. It also features the safety radar that has excited Australian customers through its ability to provide a visual real-time display of machine's capacity not just for the current crane configuration, but for the complete working zone of the crane, according to Franna. This enables the operator better decision-making in understanding the rated capacity of the crane for the next planned move.

Building on the momentum of the AT24 US introduced in 2023, and the more compact FR19 US launched in early 2025, the AT44 US demonstrates Franna's commitment to developing a broad portfolio offering for the North America market.

"Roughly half of the population of mobile cranes in Australia are Frannas, any brand any capacity, and the first Franna 4WD8 machine built in 1978 is still in operation today," said Kevin Aabel, business development manager of Franna North America. "That speaks volumes to Franna's versatility and reliability. The AT44 US is a game-changer for North American customers who demand higher lifting capacities without compromising on mobility or safety. By bringing the success and reliability of our Australian-proven innovations to North America, we're confident in the value and performance these solutions will deliver for operators and businesses alike."

