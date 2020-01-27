--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Franz Tractor Company Changes Name to Linder Turf & Tractor

Mon January 27, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Linder Industrial Machinery


Linder Industrial Machinery Company has announced that they have changed the name of its Bradenton Kubota dealer from Franz Tractor Company to Linder Turf & Tractor. Franz, a Kubota dealer in Bradenton, Fla., since 1965, was acquired by Linder in February 2019. The re-branding allows for more alignment to Linder's strategic goals and to maximize on the growth and resources Linder has experienced as a leading heavy equipment distributor in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Our commitment to customers and partners remains our highest priority as we make this change," said John Coughlin, president and CEO of Linder. "By re-branding Franz Tractor as Linder Turf & Tractor, we hope to leverage our resources and size to focus on providing customers with quality agriculture and compact construction equipment, along with the best parts and service support."

As Linder Turf & Tractor-Bradenton transitions to this next phase of growth, the primary focus will continue to be providing top-of-the-line equipment with quality parts and service. In an effort to increase offerings and to accommodate a growing market, plans for a newly built facility in the near future are in the works. Customers and partners will find no change in the quality of products and services offered or in conducting day-to-day business with the company's new identity.

For more information about Linder Turf & Tractor-Bradenton, contact Pete Lutjens, branch manager, 5504 15th St. E. Bradenton, Fla., 34203 Phone: 941/755-5722.



Read more about...

Business News Kubota Linder Industrial Machinery Co. Southeast