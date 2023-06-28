List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    FRD-USA Opens New Nevada Facility, Focuses On Rock Drills

    Wed June 28, 2023 - West Edition #14
    FRD-USA


    The new location expands FRD-USA’s footprint, adding to its presence in the Western part of the country. (FRD-USA photo)
    The new location expands FRD-USA’s footprint, adding to its presence in the Western part of the country. (FRD-USA photo)

    FRD-USA announced the opening of its new U.S. branch, located in Reno, Nev.

    The 9,000-sq.-ft. facility's primary focus is to grow the operation of the company's rock drill division, by stocking both down-the-hole and top-hammer crawler drills and rock drill parts, and performing shop and field service. In addition, this facility will inventory select hydraulic breaker parts, and carry out the FRD-USA Encore breaker rebuild program by trained technicians.

    The opening of FRD-USA's new facility represents the company's continued investment and commitment to the U.S. market. The company is known for delivering reliable, cost-effective equipment that incorporates the latest advancements to increase reliability, ease of operation and safety for owners and operators. With the new Reno location, FRD-USA will expand its sales and service area, offering faster delivery of new products across the Western U.S., as well as easier access to parts for existing equipment. For customers, this means faster service, more streamlined transportation time and reduced delivery costs.

    The new location expands FRD-USA's footprint, adding to its presence in the Western part of the country. FRD-USA currently operates two sales and service locations in the Midwest and Eastern U.S., located in Kent, Ohio and Spartanburg, S.C., respectively.




    Today's top stories

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Ikaros LLC Leads Congestion Reduction Project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    Pat DiCicco, Eagle Power Sales Representative, Passes Away

    VIDEO: Anderson Equipment Showcases Mecalac in Bridgeville, Pa.

    HEVI Electric Wheel Loaders Provide Full-Shift Uptime



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Drills FRD USA Nevada






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA