The new location expands FRD-USA’s footprint, adding to its presence in the Western part of the country. (FRD-USA photo)

FRD-USA announced the opening of its new U.S. branch, located in Reno, Nev.

The 9,000-sq.-ft. facility's primary focus is to grow the operation of the company's rock drill division, by stocking both down-the-hole and top-hammer crawler drills and rock drill parts, and performing shop and field service. In addition, this facility will inventory select hydraulic breaker parts, and carry out the FRD-USA Encore breaker rebuild program by trained technicians.

The opening of FRD-USA's new facility represents the company's continued investment and commitment to the U.S. market. The company is known for delivering reliable, cost-effective equipment that incorporates the latest advancements to increase reliability, ease of operation and safety for owners and operators. With the new Reno location, FRD-USA will expand its sales and service area, offering faster delivery of new products across the Western U.S., as well as easier access to parts for existing equipment. For customers, this means faster service, more streamlined transportation time and reduced delivery costs.

The new location expands FRD-USA's footprint, adding to its presence in the Western part of the country. FRD-USA currently operates two sales and service locations in the Midwest and Eastern U.S., located in Kent, Ohio and Spartanburg, S.C., respectively.

Today's top stories