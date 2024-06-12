Logo courtesy of NAWIC

Local Philadelphia-area girls entering 7th through 12th grade will attend one of two free construction camps this summer to provide real-world experience, mentorship, and education about the construction industry.

Organized by MyWIC, which stands for Mentoring young Women In Construction, the program is celebrating its 15th year of holding this camp. This year, the camp has expanded to include a second location, MyWIC Northeast, which will run from June 17 to July 27, in addition to the MyWIC South camp from June 28 to Aug. 8.

MyWIC is organized by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, which partnered with companies like NEST, a leading national facilities management company in South Jersey, and Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern Jersey to make it a reality. The camps will visit local trade unions around Philadelphia, including carpenters, sheet metal, finishing trades, plumbers, laborers and electricians.

MyWIC strives to create a sustainable labor pool in the construction industry while exposing young women to careers they may not have previously considered.

"Through MyWIC, we're cultivating the next wave of female leaders in America by immersing them in the construction and skilled trades fields," said Mary Gaffney, president of the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation. "Women currently represent less than 10 percent of the construction workforce, but the sector is ripe with opportunities for fulfilling careers. By the camp's conclusion, participants notably display increased self-confidence and a stronger sense of their potential."

The girls also will spend a day at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 1 as part of the Skilled Trades All-Star Program, presented by the Philadelphia Phillies and NEST. The campers will learn the intricacies of stadium operations, covering aspects from HVAC and groundskeeping to carpentry, electrical and maintenance.

"Supporting the MyWIC camp is a cornerstone of NEST's commitment to fostering diversity in the construction and skilled trades industries," said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. "Our aim is to show these talented young women the opportunities available and inspire them as future leaders in these fields. We want to elevate the skilled trades as high-paying, honorable and often heroic career paths that require a rejuvenated workforce."

Based in South Jersey, NEST helped establish the Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC) in 2023, uniting industry experts across the country to champion skilled trades as viable and rewarding career choices. Gaffney and Almond are founding members of STAC.

The Associated Builders and Contractors reports that the construction industry needs to hire an additional 500,000 workers in 2024 alone to meet labor demands.

About Mentoring young Women In Construction

Mentoring young Women In Construction (MyWIC) is a FREE construction industry day camp for 7th through 12th-grade girls in the Philadelphia region. MyWIC is organized and run by the NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, and sponsored by various organizations throughout the Philadelphia region.

One of the Foundation's core missions is to provide educational opportunities, events, and programs for students to learn about careers in construction. Follow on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey has been serving girls and young women in the Greater Philadelphia region since 1961, originally as Teen Aid. In collaboration with schools, community partners, the juvenile justice system, shelters, corporations and approximately 300 volunteers, Girls Inc. provides programs for thousands of girls and young women in the Philadelphia region's most under-resourced communities each year. Its holistic approach recognizes that empowering girls to be successful, independent women requires that they have the tools to make healthy decisions about their bodies, receive academic enrichment, are exposed to mentors who work in a broad range of careers, have strategies to deal with bullying and violence, and parents/caregivers engaged in their success.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360-degree support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience.

For more information about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

Today's top stories