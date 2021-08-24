Freije & Freije Auctioneers, a fourth-generation auction firm specializing in the sale of heavy construction /agricultural equipment, automobiles, and related assets at auction located in Clayton, Ind., (near Indianapolis) announced a strategic partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. of Brooklyn, Miss.

This partnership will see Jeff Martin Auctioneers providing logistic support and management for the rapidly growing Indiana auction company. In return, Jeff Martin Auctioneers gains a permanent and established auction location in the heart of the midwest and an established local team of salesmen and auction staff.

The partnership will offer Jeff Martin Auctioneers a fully staffed auction yard and location in central Indiana with easy access to major highways, I-70, I-74 I-69, and I-64.

"Our company is expanding. We need good people and good locations, and this partnership does both," said Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "The location west of Indianapolis is a critical crossroads for expanding our national operation. TJ and his family share our values and commitment to clients. TJ is an excellent auctioneer and an industry leader and will be an important part of our growth and expansion strategy."

"Our auction facility has steady grown since my grandfather first started selling groceries and household items at public auction in the 1950s," said Richard "TJ" Freije, president, Freije & Freije. "Our son, Tyce, the fourth generation of our company, has joined the family business and it is time to take the next leap in serving our customers and clients.

"Partnering with Jeff Martin Auctioneers will give us the resources of a national auction firm while maintaining our local, Indiana-based commitment to service."

