Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Freije & Freije Auctioneers Partners With Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Tue August 24, 2021 - Midwest Edition
2021-08-24


Freije & Freije Auctioneers, a fourth-generation auction firm specializing in the sale of heavy construction /agricultural equipment, automobiles, and related assets at auction located in Clayton, Ind., (near Indianapolis) announced a strategic partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. of Brooklyn, Miss.

This partnership will see Jeff Martin Auctioneers providing logistic support and management for the rapidly growing Indiana auction company. In return, Jeff Martin Auctioneers gains a permanent and established auction location in the heart of the midwest and an established local team of salesmen and auction staff.

The partnership will offer Jeff Martin Auctioneers a fully staffed auction yard and location in central Indiana with easy access to major highways, I-70, I-74 I-69, and I-64.

"Our company is expanding. We need good people and good locations, and this partnership does both," said Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "The location west of Indianapolis is a critical crossroads for expanding our national operation. TJ and his family share our values and commitment to clients. TJ is an excellent auctioneer and an industry leader and will be an important part of our growth and expansion strategy."

"Our auction facility has steady grown since my grandfather first started selling groceries and household items at public auction in the 1950s," said Richard "TJ" Freije, president, Freije & Freije. "Our son, Tyce, the fourth generation of our company, has joined the family business and it is time to take the next leap in serving our customers and clients.

"Partnering with Jeff Martin Auctioneers will give us the resources of a national auction firm while maintaining our local, Indiana-based commitment to service."

For more information, visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.




Today's top stories

Deere Acquires Three Excavator Plants

J. Stout Auctions Shifts Business Model By Building Studio During Pandemic

Doosan Infracore Sale to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.

Johnson Brothers Crew Widens Louisiana's I-10 Freight Corridor

Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With John Deere

Doosan to Showcase Mini Excavators at 2021 Rental Show

How SoCal Family Land Development Biz Succeeds From the Ground Up

PG&E to Bury 10,000 Mi. of Power Lines in California



 

Read more about...

Auctions Business News Freije & Freije Auctioneers Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo