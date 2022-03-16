Because its load charts start at a 0-degree boom angle, the GMK3060L-1 can be operated on many different job sites. It can drive with up to 8.2 ton counterweight within 13.2 ton per axle.

French transport specialist Groupe Cayon took delivery of three new 66 ton capacity Grove GMK3060L-1 all-terrain cranes in 2021 and one GMK5150L-1 in February 2022.

"The compact size, long boom and strong load charts on the GMK3060L-1 are perfect for our fleet and will help us improve our productivity," said Julien Cayon, director of Groupe Cayon.

"When choosing a new model for our fleet, it was also important to select a mobile crane that complies with road regulations and travels well between job sites. We were very impressed by the new carrier cab design on the GMK3060L-1, which will make travel more comfortable for the operators," he continued.

The three-axle GMK3060L-1 features the newly designed Grove carrier cab on its compact 28.4 ft. long carrier, while offering strong lifting capacities and long reach from its 157.5 ft. seven-section MEGAFORM boom. Because its load charts start at a 0-degree boom angle, the GMK3060L-1 can be operated on many different job sites, including indoors. It can drive with up to 8.2 ton counterweight within 13.2 ton per axle, making the 66 tonner the best three-axle taxi crane on the market, the manufacturer said.

Groupe Cayon also received a new Grove GMK5150L-1 at the beginning of 2022. The five-axle GMK5150L-1 can lift up to 13 tons on the 197 ft. main boom and offers ample space for the operator in the new Grove carrier cab. The 165 ton capacity crane has a maximum counterweight of 49 tons and can travel with 11.2 tons of counterweight within a 13.2 ton per axle configuration. As a result, the GMK5150L-1 can be optimally utilized as a taxi crane and, with its compact dimensions, can access even tight job sites.

"The new Grove GMK5150L-1 is perfect for erecting tower cranes and will help us to expand our business in this respect," Julien Cayon said.

All four new Grove cranes will be used in jobs in and around Lyon in France.

A Decade of Trust

Groupe Cayon has been a Grove customer for more than 10 years, which gave the company the trust and confidence to place an order for the new all-terrain cranes.

Jean-Paul Cayon, chairman of Groupe Cayon, said, "Grove has a good reputation in terms of compactness and carrier design — and the new GMK3060L-1 cranes are easier and more comfortable to use than ever before. Everything has been improved.

"Over the years, we have also had a great experience with the technological innovations, the reliability of the machines and the quality of the Grove aftersales service," he continued.

Grove takes pride in the quality of its aftermarket support with quick and reliable service available all over France. The European parts depot also is based near Lyon, not far from Groupe Cayon's headquarters in Chalon-sur-Saône.

Groupe Cayon was founded in 1925 and offers a wide variety of industrial transport, handling and lift services. The company employs 700 people and operates a fleet of almost 1,400 vehicles, including 25 cranes.

