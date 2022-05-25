Frey & Sons Auctioneers held an auction for the excess equipment and fleet update program of Crestline Paving and Excavating, as well as equipment from additional area contractors in Holland, Ohio, on May 19.

Up for bid at the auction was a significant lineup of well-maintained backhoes, dozers, excavators, wheel loaders, service trucks and support equipment. While the auction attracted a sizable crowd of onsite bidders, the sale drove heavy online bidding as well.

Frey & Sons is a family-owned and operated business spanning three generations of involvement in the company. Based in Archbold, Ohio, the company provides real estate brokerage services, equipment appraisal services and site based and online equipment auctions throughout the year. CEG

