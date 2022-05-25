List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Frey & Sons Conducts Equipment Auction in Holland, Ohio

Wed May 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


Frey & Sons Auctioneers held an auction for the excess equipment and fleet update program of Crestline Paving and Excavating, as well as equipment from additional area contractors in Holland, Ohio, on May 19.

Up for bid at the auction was a significant lineup of well-maintained backhoes, dozers, excavators, wheel loaders, service trucks and support equipment. While the auction attracted a sizable crowd of onsite bidders, the sale drove heavy online bidding as well.

Frey & Sons is a family-owned and operated business spanning three generations of involvement in the company. Based in Archbold, Ohio, the company provides real estate brokerage services, equipment appraisal services and site based and online equipment auctions throughout the year. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Doug Merrill of K&G Automotive looked over the excavators for use to wreck cars for scrap at his equipment yard. (CEG photo)
Maynor Anzueto of Importadora Angoz S.A. came in for the auction from Guatemala. He was pleased to be taking home this paver. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Roger Ford calls out the bids. (CEG photo)
Frey & Sons’ Kevin Frey (L) and his father, Robert Frey, monitored the auction to make sure everything ran smoothly. (CEG photo)
Nate’s Specialty Services’ Nate Clevenz puts this Takeuchi TB035 mini-excavator through its paces at the auction. (CEG photo)
Milo (L) and sister, Annabelle, try out this 330L Cat excavator while their father, Rob Randall of Randall Brothers, considers a bid. (CEG photo)
Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Ryan Heckel stopped in at the auction to catch up with customers and take in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
Lloyd Pant of Automatic Septic and Well looks over the service trucks at the auction. (CEG photo)
Midwest Contractor’s Gary Sites admired this 1964 Link-Belt LS-98 crawler crane up for bid at the auction. (CEG photo)




