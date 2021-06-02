Equipmentdown-arrow
Frost Machines Becomes Newest Heavy Equipment Dealer for Sakai America

Wed June 02, 2021 - West Edition #12
SAKAI


Sakai America Inc. has announced Frost Machines as a new authorized dealer with areas of responsibility including Northern and Western Wyoming, Eastern Idaho and all of Montana.

Frost Machines is based in Powell, Wyo. The dealership includes sales, parts and service of the heavy equipment product lines of asphalt rollers and soil compactors, as well as all light equipment lines including rammers, tampers, plate compactors and walk-behind rollers. Their fleet also includes the model GW754, the only vibratory pneumatic tire roller in the market.

"Frost Machines is new to being a compaction machine dealer, but this team knows the paving industry literally from the ground up," said Brad Belvin, Sakai America, manager of sales and marketing. "Their excellent reputation and capabilities in the aggregate production and highway construction industries will bring added value to our current and future customer base in this region."

Owners Michael and Stuart Frost have more than 40 years of combined highway construction experience with Mountain Construction. That experience led them to create AXENOX Construction Solutions, which manufactures and sells paving construction equipment and tools.




