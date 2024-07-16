List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Fugro Supports Bridge Redesign With Geotechnical Expertise

    Fugro is conducting a geotechnical study for the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge redesign in Kentucky. Utilizing nearshore expertise, they are providing critical subsurface data for safer bridge construction. The study involves soil sampling, testing, and analysis, with real-time data delivery to Terracon. Fugro aims to support a modern, sustainable bridge design for improved transportation needs.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - Midwest Edition #15
    Fugro


    Lift boat mobilized for work on the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge project.
    Photo courtesy of Fugro
    Lift boat mobilized for work on the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge project.

    Fugro is performing a nearshore geotechnical study to support the site investigation phase for the new U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge in Ballard County, Ky.

    The current bridge, built in 1936, connects Wickliffe, Ky., to Cairo, Ill., and carries a high volume of commercial truck traffic over the Ohio River. However, its narrow lanes and shoulders are inadequate for oversize or overweight loads. Fugro's study will focus on the subsurface conditions within the project's marine environment, providing critical information for the efficient design of a safer and more reliable crossing.

    Fugro was selected for the project by consulting engineer Terracon. Leveraging extensive nearshore experience, Fugro is conducting the study from a third-party lift boat, specially equipped to operate in both shallow and deeper waters with minimal environmental disturbance. The vessel is now on site after an 8-day journey up the Mississippi River from Louisiana, enabling Fugro experts to begin the study, which involves soil sampling; in situ testing; seismic cone penetration testing (SCPT); and downhole PS logging and analysis.

    Fieldwork is scheduled to last approximately two months, with two drilling and two SCPT crews rotating shifts for 24/7 operations. Project data will be delivered to Terracon in near real-time using a Fugro proprietary cloud-based solution, enabling fast access to early results and timely adjustments to the scope of work.

    "Fast and accurate geotechnical data and analysis is a critical component of any bridge project, and we're proud to be contributing our nearshore expertise on the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge," said Stephen Williams, director of site investigation of Fugro in the Americas. "Our streamlined approach, experienced team and advanced technologies will positively contribute to the overall site investigation, supporting a modern bridge design that will better serve today's transportation needs with safety and sustainability in mind."

    About Fugro

    Fugro is a Geo-data specialist, collecting and analyzing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterization and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full life cycle.

    Employing approximately 11,000 people in 55 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore.

    For more information, visit fugro.com.




    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Kentucky Research







