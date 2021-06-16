A total of 28 steel-reinforced concrete girders, each weighing approximately 180,000 lbs., were recently lifted into place to provide support for a bridge deck that will carry Loop 303 over Jomax Parkway.

One of the Valley's next new freeway traffic interchanges is taking shape along Loop 303 in north Peoria. Crews have installed bridge girders at the future Jomax Parkway interchange as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation's project to widen Loop 303 north of Happy Valley Parkway.

A total of 28 steel-reinforced concrete girders, each weighing approximately 180,000 lbs., were recently lifted into place to provide support for a bridge deck that will carry Loop 303 over Jomax Parkway when the entire $20.3 million project is completed in early 2022.

The new interchange will include on- and off-ramps connecting Loop 303 with Jomax Parkway.

The city of Peoria is managing a separate project to construct an all-new stretch of Jomax Parkway between Vistancia Boulevard and the Loop 303 interchange.

ADOT's Loop 303 widening project, which started in December 2020, will improve capacity for current and future traffic needs by adding a third lane in each direction along the freeway between Happy Valley and Lake Pleasant parkways.

Crews also are adding a new freeway bridge over the Beardsley Canal, north of the existing Happy Valley Parkway interchange.

The Loop 303 project is funded as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' Regional Transportation Plan. Projects in the plan are funded in part by Prop 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

