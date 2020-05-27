Yet another Tadano from Lauf an der Pegnitz for GAAC. (L-R) are Uwe Degenhardt, Tadano area sales manager, with Peer Vogel, managing director of GAAC Commerz GmbH, and two of his colleagues.

When it comes to finding a special type of crane, GAAC Commerz GmbH has never had any issues. After all, the crane services firm based in Mittenwalde on the outskirts of Berlin has been a Tadano customer for many years. So what better time for it to purchase a new Tadano – other than actually needing one, of course – than its company anniversary?

This is why March was an occasion to celebrate not only 30 years of GAAC, but also a new ATF 60G-3.

GAAC relies on its fleet –the vast majority of which constitutes as many as five Tadano cranes now – for use in the commercial, industrial, and private sectors. Its projects include assembly and disassembly in steel and concrete construction, as well as in home and building construction. As if that weren't enough, it also combines its crane services with high-capacity and heavy-duty transport, making it possible to achieve entire operational and machine relocations or even transport tower cranes and drilling rigs with maximum efficiency.

"The way we operate allows various business segments to come together and intertwine, such as freight forwarding and crane services with mobile and loader cranes. With this in mind, we couldn't have found a better fit in the 40-to-60-tonne range than the new ATF 60G-3, which is a real all-rounder and a specialist all in one. After all, to us, flexibility is everything," said Managing Director Peer Vogel.

Specialist for Environments With Low Ceiling Heights

The possibilities of an ATF 60G-3 extend beyond the conventional scope of a 66 ton crane to handle projects requiring a 11 ton axle load with ease. At the same time, it also is a specialist in areas with low ceiling heights, such as in halls.

"We have been working with cranes from Lauf an der Pegnitz since we bought our first 40-tonne all terrain crane back in 1993. From my experience, I can say with confidence that these cranes are as stable as they come and their lifting capabilities are just fantastic. Now that we have the new ATF 60G-3, we have taken on a whole load of projects in halls, which involve tasks like putting together filter systems or construction parts. This is yet another application where the 60-tonner really comes into its own, as its compact design makes it reliable and easy to manoeuvre. It can telescope amazingly well under load thanks to its short 9.5 m base boom and heavy-duty jib. And as if that weren't enough, the axle loads are very well balanced and within the legal limits, even with 600 kg accessories and a boom extension to take into consideration," said Vogel.

Two to Three Projects Per Day

GAAC plans to use the ATF 60G-3 as a taxi crane for various tasks in the Berlin and Brandenburg catchment area. So from mid-March onwards, the ATF 60G-3 will ensure that GAAC and its 150 employees will be all set to continue to expand the company's successful and flexible strategy even beyond its 30th anniversary.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.