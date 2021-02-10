Equipmentdown-arrow
Gary Lane Named Link-Belt Cranes North American Sales Manager

Wed February 10, 2021 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes

Gary Lane
Gary Lane

Gary Lane has been named manager of North American sales of Link-Belt Cranes, effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Bill Stramer, senior vice president of marketing, sales and customer support made the announcement at Link-Belt's headquarters in Lexington, Ky.

Lane is a 15-year veteran of the crane business and is well respected among crane industry professionals. He originally joined Link-Belt Cranes as a district manager in 2008 covering the central United States, and he has spent the last nine years heading up the crane sales efforts for Link-Belt crane dealer General Equipment and Supplies Company Inc. based in Minneapolis, Minn.

"Gary's strong background with crane distribution and end-users provides him all the necessary skills for his new role," said Stramer. "Gary's management experiences will aid him in continuing the legacy of successful leadership of Link-Belt's North American sales team."

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

