Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Gee Heavy Machinery Announces Business Closure

    Northern California's trusted heavy machinery provider, Gee Heavy Machinery, announces its closure on July 21st after evaluation of long-term prospects. The respected Komatsu dealer will work with stakeholders for a smooth wind-down, fulfilling orders and supporting customers during the transition. Contact 844-433-6224 for inquiries.

    Thu July 24, 2025 - West Edition
    Gee Heavy Machinery


    Gee Heavy Machinery logo

    After proudly serving northern California's heavy equipment needs, Gee Heavy Machinery announces it will begin winding down its operations on July 21st. This difficult decision comes after a thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the long-term outlook for the business.

    Founded on a commitment to excellence, Gee Heavy Machinery built its reputation as a trusted Komatsu dealer and equipment partner for construction, forestry and mining customers throughout the region. The company has been proud to support infrastructure, development and community growth across Northern California.

    Gee Heavy Machinery is working closely with employees, customers and suppliers to ensure a smooth and respectful wind-down of operations. The company remains committed to fulfilling open orders and supporting customers with transition plans as needed.

    Customers with active service agreements, rentals or inquiries are encouraged to contact Gee Heavy Machinery directly at 844-433-6224.




    Today's top stories

    PennDOT to Create High-Speed I-80 Corridor

    USDOT Grows Construction Credit Assistance Program

    Classen's Crane Service Expands Its Reach Across New England Region

    Causeway Will Help Rebuild Helene-Damaged I-40 in N.C., Ingles to Replace Flooded Store

    New Ga. Tech Residence Hall Nears Topping Out, Ministry at UGA Developing New Building

    APEX Technologies Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet

    Lane Strengthens Presence in Florida With I-75 Improvements Contract

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Gears Up for 2026 With Century-Plus Legacy of Innovation, Industry Growth



     

    Read more about...

    Business News California Gee Heavy Machinery







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147