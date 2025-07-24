Northern California's trusted heavy machinery provider, Gee Heavy Machinery, announces its closure on July 21st after evaluation of long-term prospects. The respected Komatsu dealer will work with stakeholders for a smooth wind-down, fulfilling orders and supporting customers during the transition. Contact 844-433-6224 for inquiries.

After proudly serving northern California's heavy equipment needs, Gee Heavy Machinery announces it will begin winding down its operations on July 21st. This difficult decision comes after a thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the long-term outlook for the business.

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Gee Heavy Machinery built its reputation as a trusted Komatsu dealer and equipment partner for construction, forestry and mining customers throughout the region. The company has been proud to support infrastructure, development and community growth across Northern California.

Gee Heavy Machinery is working closely with employees, customers and suppliers to ensure a smooth and respectful wind-down of operations. The company remains committed to fulfilling open orders and supporting customers with transition plans as needed.

Customers with active service agreements, rentals or inquiries are encouraged to contact Gee Heavy Machinery directly at 844-433-6224.

