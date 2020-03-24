--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Geith Launches G4 Quick Coupler

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
Geith



Geith launched its G4 quick coupler at ConExpo 2020.

"Geith's design and manufacturing teams produce couplers that work extremely well with excavators," said Adrian Kelly, sales manager for Geith. "We brought 60 years of experience and expertise to this new coupler and the result is one of the safest, most productive couplers on the market with superior durability."

The G4 includes a variable pin center design which allows operators to easily pick up and swap the widest range of OEM attachments. Additionally, the coupler can reverse buckets to allow the operator to excavate against walls and under pipes. The Multi-Pin pickup system provides easy pickup of attachments with different pin diameters, which creates efficiencies when changing attachments, and allows the operator to change attachments from the safety of the cab.

"As always we're focused on safety," Kelly said. "As we design new products, we look for ways Geith attachments can make a jobsite safer. The G4 continues that tradition."

For more information, visit www.geith.com/en.



