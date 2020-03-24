--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Geith Ramps Up Distribution Model With Two New Locations

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
Geith


Geith is going back to its Irish roots with a distribution model that supplies customers with its products faster than ever before.

"Our customers are always our main priority," said Adrian Kelly, sales manager for Geith. "In addition to supplying safe and high performing attachments, we understand that downtime costs our clients money. To better serve the industry, we've created two distribution and fabrication facilities that can supply the best piece of equipment for the job quickly and efficiently."

Geith's new distribution centers, located in Atlanta and Cooperstown, North Dakota, have the company poised for growth and success. The new locations allow for attachments to be customized and shipped quickly, resulting in less downtime for customers.

"This is the way the company originally intended our distribution system to operate," Kelly said. "We're going back to the basics and what has made Geith the premier choice for excavator attachments for the last 60 years."

For more information on Geith, go to https://www.geith.com/en.


 

