Generac Industrial Power's G4.5L engine is specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of generating power so users can look forward to long life and trouble-free performance, according to the manufacturer.

The engine block offers integrated oil to water cooler for reduced oil temperatures and increased oil life.

Five, four-bolt main caps provide increased strength and rigidity.

A forged crankshaft provides superior strength and durability with precision balanced for long bearing life and reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

Forged connecting rods with fracture-spilt caps provide strength and reduced cap shift, improving bearing life.

High-performance cast aluminum pistons are designed for long engine life.

Optimized skirt profile reduces friction and scuffing while chrome coated piston rings ensure long life and reduce wear.

A front-end drive with automatic belt tensioner extends the engines life and reduces maintenance.

The G4.5L engine features Generac's new control panel platform, Power Zone Pro. The Generac Power Zone Pro controller makes interaction with a generator more intuitive.

Compatible with natural gas generators, Generac has made this controller informative and easy to use. Power Zone Pro quickly supplies the information needed with the 4.3 color touchscreen.

Power Zone has built in LAN connection enabling the Power Zone controllers to be easily integrated into complex systems requiring more advanced generator set monitoring. A self-help solution with built-in manuals provides critical information on demand to help reduce maintenance and repair times and improve overall performance.

Power Zone archives critical engine and alternator data before and after a fault occurs, making root cause analysis easier to identify. Power Zone collects historical data, such as run-time, operating hours and kWh produced.

For more information , visit GeneracIndustrialPower.com.