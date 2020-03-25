--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Generac Industrial Power Launches New G4.5L Naturally Aspirated Engine

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Generac Power Systems


The G4.5L engine features Generac's new control panel platform, Power Zone Pro. The Generac Power Zone Pro controller makes interaction with a generator more intuitive.
The G4.5L engine features Generac's new control panel platform, Power Zone Pro. The Generac Power Zone Pro controller makes interaction with a generator more intuitive.

Generac Industrial Power's G4.5L engine is specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of generating power so users can look forward to long life and trouble-free performance, according to the manufacturer.

  • The engine block offers integrated oil to water cooler for reduced oil temperatures and increased oil life.
  • Five, four-bolt main caps provide increased strength and rigidity.
  • A forged crankshaft provides superior strength and durability with precision balanced for long bearing life and reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).
  • Forged connecting rods with fracture-spilt caps provide strength and reduced cap shift, improving bearing life.
  • High-performance cast aluminum pistons are designed for long engine life.
  • Optimized skirt profile reduces friction and scuffing while chrome coated piston rings ensure long life and reduce wear.
  • A front-end drive with automatic belt tensioner extends the engines life and reduces maintenance.

The G4.5L engine features Generac's new control panel platform, Power Zone Pro. The Generac Power Zone Pro controller makes interaction with a generator more intuitive.

Compatible with natural gas generators, Generac has made this controller informative and easy to use. Power Zone Pro quickly supplies the information needed with the 4.3 color touchscreen.

Power Zone has built in LAN connection enabling the Power Zone controllers to be easily integrated into complex systems requiring more advanced generator set monitoring. A self-help solution with built-in manuals provides critical information on demand to help reduce maintenance and repair times and improve overall performance.

Power Zone archives critical engine and alternator data before and after a fault occurs, making root cause analysis easier to identify. Power Zone collects historical data, such as run-time, operating hours and kWh produced.

For more information , visit GeneracIndustrialPower.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Generac Generators / Gen Sets / Engines New Products Stationary Generators