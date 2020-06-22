General Motors Building New $175M Plant in Brookville

General Motors will build a new plant in Brookville, Ohio, that will produce parts for its 6.6L Duramax diesel V8 engine.

The automaker will invest $175 million in the new engine components facility. The plant will allow GM to increase production of its 6.6L L5P Duramax engine.

GM purchased a 75-acre plot of land in Brookville for $3 million last year, where it plans to build the new plant. The facility is expected to bring as many as 100 new jobs to the region.

Company spokesman Dan Flores said previously that the new engine components plant would be for the "machining of blocks and heads, and those parts would be sent over to [the DMAX plant in Moraine] for more engines. That's ultimately how we get more engine production."

The automaker said its fleet business "is poised for additional growth," and added that recent investments in its manufacturing facilities will allow it to better meet demand.

GM also invested $150 million in its Flint Assembly plant last year to support the increased production of the new Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, anticipating higher demand for the updated models.

