General Motors Building New $175M Plant in Brookville

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

General Motors Building New $175M Plant in Brookville

Mon June 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #13
General Motors


General Motors will build a new plant in Brookville, Ohio, that will produce parts for its 6.6L Duramax diesel V8 engine.

The automaker will invest $175 million in the new engine components facility. The plant will allow GM to increase production of its 6.6L L5P Duramax engine.

GM purchased a 75-acre plot of land in Brookville for $3 million last year, where it plans to build the new plant. The facility is expected to bring as many as 100 new jobs to the region.

Company spokesman Dan Flores said previously that the new engine components plant would be for the "machining of blocks and heads, and those parts would be sent over to [the DMAX plant in Moraine] for more engines. That's ultimately how we get more engine production."

The automaker said its fleet business "is poised for additional growth," and added that recent investments in its manufacturing facilities will allow it to better meet demand.

GM also invested $150 million in its Flint Assembly plant last year to support the increased production of the new Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, anticipating higher demand for the updated models.

For more information, visit gm.com.


 

Read more about...

Business News Ohio