Genie GR, QS, GRC Vertical Mast Lifts Updated for Global Use

Beginning in mid-2020, Genie vertical mast lifts sold globally will be equipped with Genie Smart Link dual zone controller and Load sense.

Meeting the global standards requirements in the ANSI A92 (United States) and CSA B354 (Canada) standards, based on an ISO standard, driving global standards commonality with European (EN 280) and other international standards, Genie GR, QS and GRC vertical mast lift machine specifications and performance have been updated worldwide to adopt one global equipment specification.

Beginning in mid-2020, Genie vertical mast lifts sold globally will be equipped with:

Genie Smart Link dual zone controller

Load sense

"Changes to the standards for MEWPs [mobile elevating work platforms, formerly known as AWPs or aerial work platforms] in North America impacts all types of MEWPs that Genie manufactures, including the popular Genie Runabout, Runabout Contractor and Quick Stock vertical mast lifts," said Molly Frank, Genie product manager, Terex AWP.

"As Genie adopts one global vertical mast lift specification machine in compliance with the worldwide standards, specifications and performance will be changing in all regions. For example, North American MEWPs will be equipped with load sense systems, which include drive and lift cutout functions if an overload is measured, and to adopt similar wind rating requirements as those currently in effect in European markets.

"One global standard offering for Genie GR, QS and GRC vertical mast lifts will optimize operators' productivity, while reducing rental fleet complexity."

Dual Zone Control

To optimize productivity across Genie vertical mast lift models, outdoor operation will be possible on most Genie vertical mast lifts. Equipped with the Genie Smart Link dual zone control, Genie GR and QS models will have two buttons added to the lifts' platform controller, prompting the operator to select the "Indoor" or "Outdoor" zone prior to operation. When the "Outdoor" zone is selected, outdoor operation is permitted while maximum platform height operation and occupancy will be restricted.

Customers can identify a Genie GR and QS dual zone vertical mast lift model in two ways:

The platform control (PCON) includes two additional buttons (dual zone)

The Genie Smart Link decal on the platform toeboard has been updated to indicate it is equipped with dual zone control

Designed to meet the specific requirements of indoor industrial applications, Genie GRC models will be indoor-only use machines.

Load Sense

"Global standards require all MEWPs to continuously check the weight in the platform and disable function if the load is above the platform load limit. The addition of this functionality requires additional systems, new components, as well as updated service and training requirements," said Frank.

According to Frank, on all new Genie GR, QS and GRC lifts, load sense is accomplished using a spring-controlled sensor designed to monitor the platform load and alert the operator if the machine is overloaded.

When an overload event occurs, the Genie Smart Link platform controller will indicate -OL-, an alarm will sound and machine motion will stop. Full load calibrations on the updated Genie vertical mast lifts can be completed using a standard multi-meter tool.

Accessorized for Productivity

Designed to increase operator efficiency when working at height, Genie accessories also promote best practices for safe use and increased performance while operating Genie vertical mast lifts.

The Genie Lift Guard Contact Alarm system can be equipped on Genie GR and GRC vertical masts. This optional electronic secondary guarding solution is designed to activate when an obstruction contacts an activation whisker mounted to MEWPs guardrails, alerting operators, occupants and ground personnel to a potential hazard.

The Genie Lift Tools Work Tray is designed to help eliminate clutter and potential tripping hazards by providing operators and workers with a convenient place to store their tools, fasteners and small materials in the platform.

Genie GS global-use vertical mast lifts go into production in Redmond, Wash., USA, in early 2020. These models will be available immediately in North America, with deliveries globally throughout 2020.

For more information, visit www.genielift.com.