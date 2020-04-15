Genie Z-45 FE Hybrid Boom Available Globally

Designed with productivity in mind, the new hybrid Genie Z-45 FE boom features an unrestricted range of motion and a maximum lift capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg).

Eliminating the need for customers to manage two separate fleets of machines — one for indoors, one for outdoors — the new Genie Z-45 FE hybrid articulating boom lift responds to increased demand worldwide for versatile and cost-effective "green" access solutions in the 52 ft. (16 m) range.

Designed with productivity in mind, the new hybrid Genie Z-45 FE boom features an unrestricted range of motion and a maximum lift capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg).

"With two modes of operation [all-electric or hybrid], the Genie Z-45 FE boom offers rental companies a versatile, sustainable and powerful ‘2-in1' solution adapted to indoor, as well as outdoor, applications, even where on-site electric power is not available," said Marie Engstrom, Genie product manager, Terex AWP.

"And with its robust lift capacity, operators can to take up 30 percent more materials in the platform for increased productivity as compared to other hybrid machines in this height range. These features translate to additional jobsite utilization and longer rental opportunities."

Powerful, Efficient and Quiet Performance

Enhancing drive performance and simplifying maintenance, the new Genie Z-45 FE boom lift boasts high-efficiency AC drive motors that provide similar torque as hydraulic drive motors while using 30 to 40 percent less energy.

"Offering full-time 4WD and equipped with electronic traction management, active oscillating axles and the ability to travel 4.0 mph drive speed for quick travel around job sites, this new Genie hybrid model provides the ultimate rough terrain performance," said Engstrom.

"The low-maintenance IP67-sealed AC drive motors are designed to significantly prolong battery charge while reducing operating and maintenance costs for excellent rROIC."

To adhere to specific low noise or low emissions requirements on sensitive job sites, this new model boasts zero-noise operation for use in urban or nighttime environments, as well as zero-emissions operation for use in indoor applications and emissions-restricted outdoor environments.

Eco-Friendly Operation

Responding to today's increasing environmental challenges and stricter jobsite regulations, the hybrid Genie Z-45 FE boom lift combines the power and performance of typical 4WD diesel machines, with the quiet, clean efficiency of 100 percent electric powered units.

"We designed this new model using the same hybrid technology as its higher lifting Genie Z-60 FE [formerly Z-60/37 FE] sister model," said Engstrom, which means the new Genie Z-45 FE can operate in two modes: all-electric or hybrid.

In "all-electric" mode, it provides the ability to work a full shift on a single battery charge.

In "hybrid" mode, it offers more than a week of run time on a single tank of diesel.

"With the Genie FE technology, operators can easily use one machine for any application, changing from full-electric operation to high-performance hybrid operation with the flip of a switch without sacrificing performance in rough terrain," said Engstrom.

While operating in "hybrid" mode, the Genie Z-45 FE boom lift utilizes a 24.8 hp (18.5 kW) Kubota D1105 T4F/Stage 5 engine-powered generator to maintain the state of charge of the batteries. This mechanically controlled engine has no after-treatment or low-sulphur fuel requirements. And requiring 30 percent less fuel than typical 49 hp (36.5 kW) diesel machines, this hybrid boom has the ability to run for a full shift on an overnight battery charge.

With energy efficiency in mind, this hybrid system also allows the machine to recover energy generated when braking or descending inclines, which is in turn used to recharge its batteries. The Genie Z-45 FE boom comes standard with high-capacity 335Ah maintenance-free AGM batteries (315Ah FLA batteries optional).

Equipped with Modern Technology

To increase performance, decrease calibration time and improve the overall productivity, this new Genie FE model also boasts the ability to do zero-load field calibration for platform capacity.

"This means that it can be calibrated, in most cases," said Engstrom, "without loading the platform with weights."

It also is equipped with a modern load sense system that continuously checks the weight in the platform and disables lift and drive functionality if the load is above the platform load limit.

"When we designed this new hybrid boom, we stayed focused on user interface and simplicity to make the machines easy to use, simple to service and deliver a high rROIC," added Engstrom.

"For example, this new model is equipped with a state-of-the-art CAN-based control system, which incorporates familiar features from the Genie Smart Link control system. Operators will find the control layout on this boom to be consistent and intuitive, making the operation of the booms easy and straightforward."

And, according to Engstrom, service technicians will appreciate the onboard diagnostics, as well as the mechanically controlled engine. The onboard diagnostics allows for machine setup, calibration and troubleshooting on Genie Z-45 FE model. The 24.8-hp (18.5kW) Kubota diesel T4f D1105 engine is easy to service and maintain.

Spec'd to Get Work Done

Designed to optimize productivity while working at height, the Genie Z-45 FE boom lift boasts a maximum working height of 51 ft. 8 in. (15.92 m), a maximum horizontal outreach of 22 ft. 9 in. (6.94 m), a maximum up-and-over reach of 24 ft. 7 in. (7.50 m) and a 660-lb. (300 kg) maximum lift capacity in the 52-ft. (16-m) hybrid boom lift class. And, its 5-ft. (1.52 m) articulating jib with a 135-degree vertical rotation provides the ability to position workers accurately, according to the manufacturer.

The new Genie Z-45 FE model also offers the advantage of being lightweight (14,460 lb. / 6,559 kg for ANSI and CSA machines; 14,500 lb. / 6,577 kg for CE machines) with a compact footprint (width - 7 ft. 6 in. / 2.29 m; wheelbase - 6 ft. 8 in. / 2.03 m; ground clearance - 1 ft. 4 in. / 0.41 m) to handle tasks in confined spaces.

It is equipped as standard with foamed-filled, non-marking all-terrain tires, which add to the machine's outdoor and indoor versatility.

"Offering the ultimate combination of exceptional 4WD diesel-like performance with environmentally conscious hybrid efficiency and the highly popular working height that customers need, this new Genie boom brings together the benefits of high rental returns on invested capital [rROIC] with the ability to work in virtually any jobsite environment, indoors and out," said Engstrom.

This includes:

Job sites that require indoor/outdoor capability and performance

Work areas sensitive to noise and engine emissions

Space-restricted areas requiring low tailswing and compact access

Unfinished construction sites requiring rough-terrain capability

Additional Models Available

Ready for anything, Genie offers two machine variants to complete its "green" 45-ft. (13.92 m) articulated boom product offering — the Genie Z-45 DC and the Genie Z-45/25 DC models.

The Genie Z-45 DC boom is an all-electric drive system, built on the same chassis as the Genie Z-45 FE model, offering operators robust 4WD performance perfect for working in rough-terrain conditions in low-noise and low-emission applications requiring more than 500 lb. (227 kg) machine capacity.

The Genie Z-45/25 DC boom is an all-electric system, built on the legacy Genie articulated boom chassis, offering operators reliable 2WD performance ideally suited for work on concrete slabs and areas requiring narrow access of 5 ft. 10 in. (2 m) or less or zero tailswing, such as indoor maintenance and facilities tasks, as well as work in parking lots and warehouses.

"As a result, these work anywhere, ‘eco-friendly' hybrid and electric Genie Z-booms are the kinds of machines to be the first on the jobsite and the last off," said Engstrom, "exactly what our rental company customers are looking for to improve profitability."

For more information, visit www.genielift.com.