    George Jones Receives Vermeer Sales Legacy Award

    George Jones received the Vermeer Sales Legacy Award for his exceptional 41-year career at Vermeer Heartland. Known for his honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service, Jones manages internet sales and a large Ohio territory for EV products. His dedication and loyal following have earned him recognition and admiration within the company and among customers worldwide.

    Wed August 07, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Vermeer Heartland


    George Jones (R) has been on the Vermeer Heartland team since 1983, making this his 41st year with the company.
    Photo courtesy of Vermeer Heartland
    George Jones (R) has been on the Vermeer Heartland team since 1983, making this his 41st year with the company.

    George Jones recently received the Vermeer Sales Legacy Award for his outstanding success and commitment during his career with Vermeer Heartland.

    Jones has been on the Vermeer Heartland team since 1983, making this his 41st year with the company.

    Those who know him well affectionately refer to him as Mr. George. He has spent the majority of his career in a sales role, winning several Top 10 Awards in the 80's and 90's and is consistently a star at the ARA show, according to the company. Jones currently manages the company's internet sales and covers a large territory in Ohio for EV products.

    "His honesty and integrity have contributed to his loyal following in the U.S. and around the world, including with his internet customers. George has worked hard to cultivate an incredible customer experience, treating every customer as if they are his number one priority. They have learned to depend on him to fill their Vermeer needs completely, timely and equitably," the company said.

    For more information, visit vermeerhl.com.




