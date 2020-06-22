Georgia Contractor Partners with GDOT on $59M Winder Bypass

The road closings are part of a three-phased project that will take GA Route 211 around downtown Winder, located northeast of Atlanta, to a bypass ending at GA 316. The new highway work also will include a bridge over GA 8 and the CSX railroad line. (E.R. Snell Contractor photo)

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and construction partner E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. are set to close Barrow Park Drive and Fred Kilcrease Road for the Winder Bypass widening and construction project in Barrow County.

The road closings are part of a three-phased project that will take GA Route 211 around downtown Winder, located northeast of Atlanta, to a bypass ending at GA 316. The new highway work also will include a bridge over GA 8 and the CSX railroad line.

Earlier this spring, construction crews working with the GDOT permanently closed Wilkins Road Southwest in Winder as part of the bypass project.

The current highway closures are part of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Winder Bypass project, which begins on GA 211 near Blakey Plantation and ends west of the intersection of Patrick Mill Road and Fred Kilcrease Road. Phase 3 will follow later and construct an interchange at Patrick Mill Road at GA 316.

The Barrow Park Drive closure began June 23 and will last 270 days, according to the GDOT, while Fred Kilcrease Road will shut down June 30 for an expected 90 days.

All work on the Winder Bypass is projected to be complete by early June 2021.

E.R. Snell Contractor, based in Snellville, Ga., was awarded the approximately $59 million contract for the bypass in August 2018.

The initial two phases of the project consist of 4.972 mi. of widening and reconstruction. It began in 2019 at Matthews School Road, extending to GA 211. In addition, work also started last year at GA 316 to Matthews School Road.

The builder said the project involves roughly 176,000 sq. yds. of concrete paving, with about 540,000 cu. yds. of dirt to move. E.B. Snell also has been contracted to place 40,500 tons of asphalt, build six culverts and construct a single bridge over the CSX railroad made up of 7,225 linear feet of beams.

In business since the 1920s, E.R. Snell Contractor is a construction and paving company focused on new and existing road construction and repair, asphalt paving bridges and concrete structures in both the public and private sectors. Besides its Snellville headquarters, the company maintains over a dozen offices, asphalt plants and shops in Georgia.