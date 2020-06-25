Georgia DOT Awards $58.5M in Construction Contracts for May

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Georgia DOT Awards $58.5M in Construction Contracts for May

Thu June 25, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GDOT



Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 32 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $58,534,346.

The largest single awarded investment, worth approximately $6.3 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company to construct 0.578 mi. of three bridges and approaches on State Route 37 over Pachitla Creek and overflows in Calhoun County. This contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represent 17 percent or $10 million of the awarded funds.

The second largest contract, $4.8 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. to resurface 20.57 mi. of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route 224 from north of State Route 26 to west of State Route 7 in Houston and Macon counties. This contract, along with 14 other resurfacing contracts, represent 61 percent or $35.6 million of the awarded funds.

The remaining 22 percent of awarded funds, or $12.9 million, is allotted for safety and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations throughout the state.

The department invested in 11 safety contracts in May, of those contracts, seven will upgrade signage and pavement markings on various roads in Berrien, Cherokee, Emanuel, Putnam, Rabun, Stephens and Turner counties.

Project bids were received on May 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on June 5. The May awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $672.5 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.

Contractors and consultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT.

For more information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. GDOT Georgia Georgia Department of Transportation infrastructure