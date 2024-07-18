Shutterstock photo

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) presented its annual Public Private Partnerships (P3s) Awards to public and private sector leaders, a Michigan highway project and a package of Pennsylvania bridge projects during the association's 36th Annual P3 Conference in Washington, D.C., on July 17.

Trailblazer of the Year: Russell R. McMurry, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)

This award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to, and consistently advocated for, the forward progress of transportation P3s.

Under McMurry's stewardship, GDOT has emerged as a P3 leader, notably with the successful implementation of transformative efforts like the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and the I-285/SR 400 Interchange reconstruction.

These projects, delivered through innovative Design-Build-Finance models, are significantly enhancing traffic flow and improving commuter experiences, while setting new benchmarks for efficiency and public benefit.

McMurry's strategic vision extends beyond project execution; it includes legislative advancements enabling progressive P3 approaches, fostering collaborative partnerships with private sector entities and allocating risks effectively.

His advocacy for appropriate use of alternative contracting methods is reshaping Georgia's infrastructure landscape, ensuring sustainable funding and operational excellence.

McMurry's commitment to transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement underscores Georgia's commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure solutions that propel economic growth and improve quality of life.

Emerging Leader: Shant Boyajian, Partner-Infrastructure Group, Nossaman LLP

This award is presented to a "rising star" who has already made significant contributions toward the advancement of transportation P3s in the United States.

As a partner in Nossaman's Infrastructure Group, Boyajian has distinguished himself as one of the nation's leading legal and policy experts on P3s. His expertise spans a wide spectrum of delivery methods, including complex revenue risk and availability payment models, pre-development agreements, and alternative delivery approaches such as construction manager/general contractor and design-build.

Boyajian led legal teams in several high profile P3 projects across the country, including the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge P3 project in Louisiana and the Sepulveda Pass Rail Transit Project in California. He also is one of the nation's leading transportation public policy experts, having previously served in senior staff roles with the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works and U.S. House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, where Boyajian helped craft and negotiate legislation that provided billions in federal funds for surface transportation programs.

Innovation of the Year: Major Bridge P3 Project (MBP3) in Pennsylvania

This award spotlights an idea within a P3 project that demonstrates how innovation helps provide value for users.

Managing over 25,400 aging bridges with significant funding constraints, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (Penn DOT) innovative use of a Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) structure in a progressive P3 to rehabilitate six essential bridges in its system marks the first time this approach was used in a transportation-related P3. It allowed PennDOT and Bridging Pennsylvania Partners (BPP), a consortium comprised of Macquarie and S&B USA Concessions, to collaborate closely from project inception through execution.

The project's financing strategy was equally innovative, leveraging the largest-ever issuance of Private Activity Bonds (PABs) for a P3 since 2016, totaling nearly $1.8 billion. This financing mix — supported by a consortium alongside equity contributions — showcased unprecedented financial creativity under challenging market conditions.

The MBP3's pioneering use of PDAs, record-setting PAB issuance and efficient execution enhanced the state's infrastructure resiliency while setting a new standard for future transportation initiatives nationwide.

Community Impact of the Year: I-75 Modernization Project (Segment 3 — DBFM)

This award recognizes a project that provides economic, philanthropic or humanitarian benefit to the public and an improved quality of life for the community and/or users of the asset.

The I-75 Modernization Project in Oakland County, Mich., is part of the state's first High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane, replacing a congested and outdated freeway in Detroit's northern suburbs.

For Segment 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) selected a Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (DBFM) in partnership with the Oakland Corridor Partners, made up of John Laing Group, AECOM Capital and the MI75 Constructors Team (Dan's Excavating, Ajax Paving, CA Hull, and Jay Dee Contractors).

AECOM also served as the lead designer for the MI75 Constructors Team. The collaborative approach allowed the project team to deploy innovations that enhanced safety, reduced cost, and delivered the 5.5 mi. of urban freeway on an expedited five-year schedule.

The new roadway and bridges add capacity and improve traffic flow and safety, while improved stormwater drainage will enhance resiliency and protect adjacent communities from extreme weather events throughout the flood-prone I-75 corridor. Six new pedestrian bridges and sidewalks provide safe access, connecting communities and businesses. Aesthetically pleasing noise walls, retaining walls, and bridges make the built environment more appealing.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.

Today's top stories