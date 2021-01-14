In addition to the previously announced $62.7 million widening of state Route 133 from U.S. Highway 319 to Mike Horner Road in Colquitt County, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded 14 other construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $103.7 million late in 2020.

With those contracts secured, the transportation agency totaled $513.4 million worth of construction awards for Fiscal Year 2021 through the end of last November (the fiscal year began July 1, 2020).

This total includes Georgia's Transportation Investment Act (TIA), Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects.

Another widening contract was awarded to C&H Paving Inc., in Thomson, Ga., to expand and reconstruct a little over a half-mile of roadway on GA Rt. 56 from Cates Mead Road (County Road 54) to GA Rt. 80 in Burke County. This contract also is a TIA project.

Both contracts represent 62 percent, or $64 million, of the awarded funds.

The second-largest contract, $16.9 million, was awarded to Douglas, Ga.'s East Coast Asphalt LLC to resurface 10.9 mi. of roadway on Interstate 75/GA Rt. 401, south of Hat Creek Bridge, to south of GA Rt. 159 in Turner County. This contract, along with five other resurfacing contracts, represent 23 percent or $23.6 million of the awarded funds.

The remaining 15 percent, or $16.2 million, is allotted for safety and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state. Safety contracts consist of signage upgrades, installation of cable barriers and construction of a roundabout at various roadways statewide.

In 2012, voters in three Georgia regions – River Valley (RV), Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and the Heart of Georgia Altamaha (HOGA) – approved a 10-year one percent sales tax to fund regional and local transportation improvements. The Southern Georgia (SG) Region later passed the same legislation in 2018.

Prior to the votes, regional roundtables of local elected officials, with significant public input, selected projects for each region's Approved Investment List. Combined, these lists represent 1,022 TIA projects valued at $1.58 billion.

TIA tax collections will continue through 2022 for the original three regions, and until 2028 in the SG Region.

To bid or perform on any project managed by the GDOT, interested contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses, must first prequalify with the state transportation agency.