Reed Hilderbrand Landscape Architects and DNCA Architects rendering A rendering of the new Georgia O’Keeffe Museum building in Santa Fe, N.M.

The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., broke ground on a new $75 million campus to showcase the life and work of the late influential artist, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The 54,000-sq.-ft. facility at 123 Grant Ave. will include both above- and below-ground levels to roughly double the exhibit space of the museum, which draws visitors from around the world.

The campus also will include new classrooms, a lecture hall and conservation labs. The building will feature locally sourced adobe and details inspired by O'Keeffe's art, according to Museum Director Cody Hartley.

Bradbury Stamm Construction will serve as contractor, with DNCA Architects responsible for building architecture, Reed Hilderbrand Landscape Architects overseeing the community green space, Thinc Design handling exhibition theme development and Gluckman Tang Architects overseeing the original schematic design, according to the museum website.

Our program, our visitation, our collections, have outgrown the limited space we have," Hartley told the Journal. "The new facility will allow us to continue welcoming our visitors from around the state and around the world with a much larger footprint."

The excavation work for the museum's lower level was completed in July, which was the first phase in an expected three years of construction. A grand opening is anticipated in late spring or early summer of 2028, according to the Journal.

Visitor capacity is expected to reach 215,000 annually.

"We're consolidating all of our operations on one block with a campus that'll be beautifully landscaped to connect our buildings with pathways and beautiful plantings, and really that'll be the front door for the museum," Hartley said. "We're hoping our visitors have the opportunity to really kind of ground themselves in the natural world before they enter into the galleries. Then the galleries themselves will allow us to tell the story of Georgia O'Keeffe's art life and independent spirit in a series of spaces that will walk through her history."

Approximately 91 percent of the project funding came from 98 individual donors, according to Museum Public Relations Manager Renee Lucero, the Journal reported.

The new site will replace the museum's existing location at 217 Johnston St., where the private nonprofit has housed the largest single collection of the painter's work since its 1997 opening. In addition, the museum manages O'Keeffe's historic Home and Studio and the O'Keeffe Welcome Center in Abiquiú, N.M., as well as the artist's nearby Ghost Ranch property.

For more information, visit okeeffemuseum.org/.

