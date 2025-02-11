Georgia Southern University is building a new $10 million baseball facility at J.I. Clements Stadium, set for completion by 2026. The Steverson Family Baseball Facility will boast cutting-edge technology, premium fan spaces and elevate player development.

Georgia Southern University image

The new Steverson Family Baseball Facility, slated for completion by the start of the 2026 season, will feature state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance both player development and fan experience.

"This project represents our commitment to soaring beyond expectations and setting a new standard of excellence," Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero said at the Feb. 7, 2025, groundbreaking.

The facility will include a brand-new locker room, player's lounge, pitching alleys, batting cages and an innovative hitting and pitching lab, all equipped with Trackman technology.

WJCL-TV in Savannah reported that the new complex will include a "GATA Fuel" nutrition center, which gets its name from the university's first branded coffee in a collaboration facilitated by CLC, the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company, and Learfield, an athletics multimedia rights holder.

The upgrades also will cater to fans, with premium field-level spaces, a large terrace, a party deck and third baseline cabanas set to transform the game-day atmosphere.

"[Head coach Rodney] Hennon said it today: 'People make the place,'" said Chris Davis, the school's athletics director. "Statesboro, Bulloch County and this community are so special, and Georgia Southern and Eagle Nation are special. We are blessed in abundance to have this opportunity. It really hits the 360-degree piece of our program."

New Project to Enhance Already Stellar Baseball Program

Georgia Southern officially unveiled its plans to renovate Clements Stadium on Dec. 20 to enhance all areas of the baseball program.

Since its construction in 2004, in time for the 2005 season, the stadium has served as one of the best atmospheres in all of collegiate baseball. Its facilities were well used by the hundreds of student-athletes who were part of Georgia Southern baseball during the past two decades. It also served as a host site for the 2022 NCAA Regionals and has created countless memories for Eagle Nation, the university noted.

The renovations promise to give the stadium a new feel for the 2026 season as they will transform the experience for both players and fans.

"This is another exciting time because of Eagle Nation's continued support for Georgia Southern Athletics," Davis said in December. "This facility project enhances J.I. Clements Stadium, which is already one of the gems of college baseball. This project impacts multiple groups of people because of its versatility, including our student-athletes, coaches, staff and future Eagles.

In addition, the Wiggins Building, which had housed the baseball facilities at the school, was demolished in January to give way to the new Steverson Family Baseball Facility, a fact that Georgia Southern officials believe will catapult the team into having one of the finest facilities and fan experiences among peer programs nationwide.

"The Wiggins Building [was] a great home for Georgia Southern players and staff for nearly 30 years and we thank the family for their support of Eagle baseball," Davis said. "As part of the project, plans are under way to reference and honor the Wiggins family inside the new facility."

The year-long construction will eliminate some seating options for fans down the stadium's third baseline, but the new renovations are set to be complete by the start of the 2026 season.

Henson calls the construction "a transformational project that will impact our program in many ways such as player development, recruiting and the fan experience. We are very grateful to so many who have supported this project and made it possible."

The entire effort is funded by numerous donors and fundraising continues, according to the university.

Since Clements Stadium opened 20 years ago, the Georgia Southern baseball program has a .651 winning percentage and has won more than 350 games in Statesboro. The Eagles have never had a losing record at home over their time at the park.

Last season, the venue broke the school's record for both total (74,752) and average (2,491) season attendance.

