Construction on the new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility at Albany State University (ASU) in southwestern Georgia began in late November, school officials told the Albany Herald.

In a news release, the college noted that it was "excited to share that construction on our newest educational facility" began following what it called "The Standard, Albany State University's 2025 Strategic Plan's Goal 2: Institutional Sustainability and Responsible Stewardship."

The ASU Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility will create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with other programs in the region and will include space for simulation labs with low-, medium- and high-fidelity manikins, control rooms, observation spaces, related hospital simulation spaces, work areas and other amenities.

The lab will create a pipeline of nursing, health science and medical graduates to fill the need for professional practitioners in Georgia and play a key role in improving patient care and outcomes.

The simulation facility concept was approved by the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents, Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Georgia General Assembly in 2020. Funds were distributed for the design, construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment each year since 2020.

The space will be an active learning area with a replicated hospital environment and include other simulated environments in clinic and home health care settings, and administrative offices.

The Herald reported that the new building project will be in a current greenspace on the West Campus, directly in front of the I and B buildings. The project is made up of the single-story simulation lab facility encompassing 16,338 gross sq. ft. in a steel-framed building with a supporting metal deck.

During the work, the university's West Campus entrance on East Access Drive is closed for the next year. This is the closest entrance to the I Building, and the Facilities Management office. Traffic has been redirected to the other campus entrances on West Access Drive and Collegiate Drive.

Events Moved Quickly in 2022 to Begin Project

The kickoff meeting for the Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility began in early 2022, ASU noted. Since the project's start, university administration and faculty members from the Darton College of Health Professions have worked collaboratively with the USG system office staff, the design firm, and the contractor to develop the plans necessary to bring the new ultramodern facility to life.

In November 2021, the project team presented the design plans to the Board of Regents, before solidifying the designs last January.

In March, an added design presentation was held with USG office staff. Between August and October, the project team worked to complete details for moving the project forward. The building's plans were drafted, and the construction permit was issued in November.

ASU officials told the Herald that the college is committed to ensuring its facilities enhance student engagement, teaching, research and public service. The school's primary plan incorporates recommendations for strategic uses of current facilities and proposals for new facilities.

