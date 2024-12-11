Georgia Gov. Kemp announced recipients of the Rural Site Development grants to aid in industrial site preparation. Six communities were awarded funds for infrastructure projects essential for economic growth. State agencies like GDEcD and DCA support local development efforts to attract investment and create opportunities for job growth.

Shutterstock photo/Panchenko Vladimir

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Dec. 4 the six inaugural recipients of the OneGeorgia Authority's new Rural Site Development Initiative grant.

Recognizing the vital importance of ready for development sites, this initiative enables the state's rural communities to identify, assess and develop new industrial sites, as well as help to maintain the capacity for economic growth and Georgia's competitive edge.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading and other essential community infrastructure that supports site development.

"Georgia has been the number one state for business for over a decade by investing in our future," Kemp said in a news release. "When we talk to companies, the first question they ask is if we have the workforce. The second is if we have the sites. The Rural Site Development Initiative is just one of the ways we're making sure Georgia remains in pole position for economic development for years to come."

The first round of successful grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements, which includes certification as a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site location.

The inaugural grants total $9.3 million, according and each of the six award recipients have also demonstrated strong community buy-in.

"Georgia's economic development success has been unprecedented, in part due to the combination of leadership and prior investment," said Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "This new tool will enable communities to remain attractive for future prospects and achieve their vision of economic prosperity."

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the DCA.

OneGeorgia funds also must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

"By investing in site development, communities are investing in their long-term health," said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. "There is no better way to change a life for the better than creating an opportunity for a job. This program will help us continue to bring economic opportunity and prosperity into our communities, providing generational change for the better."

Funds to Be Dispersed to All Corners of State

Following is a list of the award recipients and how they will utilize the state funding:

The Dade Industrial Development Authority in northwest Georgia was awarded $31,500 for a due diligence grant to assist with the costs of studies and reports required to seek GRAD certification for the Dade Industrial Park. The total project costs are $59,050. This grant will support the studies and reports needed to add another 50-acre tract adjacent to the existing 42-acre park.

The Liberty County Development Authority in coastal Georgia received a grant of $2 million for site readiness improvements, including the construction of an access road, at the rail-served Tradeport West Business Center as part of renewing its GRAD certification. The Liberty County Development Authority is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $4.7 million.

The Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Peach County and the city of Warner Robins in middle Georgia was awarded a grant of $2 million to construct a new road-entranceway to the Robins International Industrial Park, a "GRAD Select" park. This work will support the continued growth of the site, which has attracted $217 million in investment and 280 new jobs to the JDA area employed by a variety of companies. The JDA is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $3.57 million.

The Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority, also in central Georgia, received a grant of $2 million for necessary water and sewer improvements at the Eastman Aerospace Park, another GRAD Select park. The site is adjacent to the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport and Middle Georgia State University's School of Aviation and is well-positioned to attract strategic industries such as aerospace and defense. The Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority is contributing to the total project cost, which is expected to exceed $2.2 million.

Coastal Georgia's Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority was awarded $2 million in OneGeorgia funds to enhance the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Site with road, water, sewer and site grading improvements. The total project costs are $3 million for the 700 developable acres at the rail-served site.

Southeastern Georgia's Screven County Development Authority received a little over $1 million in grant funds to assist with flooring and building improvements to the speculative building located within the GRAD Certified Screven County Industrial Park. The total project cost at the 70-acre site is $2 million. OneGeorgia previously assisted with an equity loan to fund the construction of the spec building.

State Agencies Heavily Involved in Georgia's Development

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state's sales and marketing arm. Additionally, it is the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to the Peach State, and promoting the Georgia as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development.

GDEcD's sister agency in Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA,) partners with communities to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing.

Using state and federal resources, DCA also assists communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions and promote volunteerism. The department also helps qualified Georgians with low to moderate incomes buy homes, rent housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness.

