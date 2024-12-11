Construction Equipment Guide
Georgia Gov. Kemp announced recipients of the Rural Site Development grants to aid in industrial site preparation. Six communities were awarded funds for infrastructure projects essential for economic growth. State agencies like GDEcD and DCA support local development efforts to attract investment and create opportunities for job growth.
Wed December 11, 2024 - Southeast Edition
Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Dec. 4 the six inaugural recipients of the OneGeorgia Authority's new Rural Site Development Initiative grant.
Recognizing the vital importance of ready for development sites, this initiative enables the state's rural communities to identify, assess and develop new industrial sites, as well as help to maintain the capacity for economic growth and Georgia's competitive edge.
Eligible activities include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading and other essential community infrastructure that supports site development.
"Georgia has been the number one state for business for over a decade by investing in our future," Kemp said in a news release. "When we talk to companies, the first question they ask is if we have the workforce. The second is if we have the sites. The Rural Site Development Initiative is just one of the ways we're making sure Georgia remains in pole position for economic development for years to come."
The first round of successful grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements, which includes certification as a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site location.
The inaugural grants total $9.3 million, according and each of the six award recipients have also demonstrated strong community buy-in.
"Georgia's economic development success has been unprecedented, in part due to the combination of leadership and prior investment," said Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "This new tool will enable communities to remain attractive for future prospects and achieve their vision of economic prosperity."
In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the DCA.
OneGeorgia funds also must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.
"By investing in site development, communities are investing in their long-term health," said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. "There is no better way to change a life for the better than creating an opportunity for a job. This program will help us continue to bring economic opportunity and prosperity into our communities, providing generational change for the better."
Following is a list of the award recipients and how they will utilize the state funding:
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state's sales and marketing arm. Additionally, it is the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to the Peach State, and promoting the Georgia as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development.
GDEcD's sister agency in Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA,) partners with communities to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing.
Using state and federal resources, DCA also assists communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions and promote volunteerism. The department also helps qualified Georgians with low to moderate incomes buy homes, rent housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness.
